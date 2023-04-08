Riddhima Kapoor Sahni writes about how to help kids cope with exam stress 

Today, we see children getting stressed over the minutest of things. Hence, it becomes important to be observant about changes in your child’s behaviour, especially if you see him/her worried or stressed about something. Like, my daughter recently had her exams. And, being stressed about it is quite normal for any child or parent. I don’t know about other children, but my daughter tends to get a little anxious. She has mood swings and outbursts when she is stressed, especially during exam season.

I think it’s wise and important to look for certain signs (maybe like poor sleep patterns, decrease in appetite, etc) to see if your child is struggling. A lot of children lose their sleep or experience changes in eating patterns or behaviour, they get irritated and more anxious.

Talk to your child and understand if they are feeling stressed and how they are coping with the situation. During exams or any important academic event, like a competition, make a chart to help them stay organised. For example, study/revision hour, breaks, playtime, screen time, etc. The pressure, at times, is so much that the child doesn’t know where to begin. This will make their life simpler and less stressful.

I have experienced this with my daughter. During her exams, she needs me and just wants me to be around her. My presence at home makes a world of difference to her. If possible, stay with your child during the exam period or when the child is stressed. Assure him/her and reinforce that you are there for them.

Once the stressful exam time is over, plan an activity or treat to motivate them and to applaud them for their efforts. Whenever your child is stressed, share your experiences with them. Show them they aren’t alone and the phase will pass and their feelings are normal.

The key points here to remember are good sleep, hydration, eat well, and less anxiety. Take five minutes and meditate with them; there’s no age limit for meditation or yoga. You can also chant with them so that it eases their mind. Stress is a vicious cycle and it needs to be carefully broken with proper guidance and support.

(Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a jewellery designer, and daughter of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor)

