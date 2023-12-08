Reasons Why Hobby Boxes Are Gaining Popularity In India

Pics: Freepik

In an era marked by constant demands and the perpetual hustle, the emergence of hobby boxes as more than mere subscriptions represents a profound shift in how individuals seek solace, joy, and self-expression. These meticulously curated boxes promise not just tangible items but an immersive journey into creativity and self-discovery, prompting a surge in attention and adoption. Let’s meticulously explore the rise of hobby boxes, dissecting their importance, their profound impact, and the vibrant market thriving in India.

Unpacking benefits

Hobby boxes, whether procured through subscriptions or individually selected, go beyond the conventional definition of packages. These thoughtfully curated collections of supplies, materials, and instructions are akin to personalised care packages, designed to cater to individual passions and interests. The crux lies in the immersive experience they offer, turning a simple unboxing into a ritual of self-discovery and creativity.

Personalised experience: Sonia Dhyani, a seasoned PR Professional, notes, “People are now opting for these hobby box subscriptions as a way of finding peace amidst the daily pressures and channeling their talents.” In an age where personalisation is paramount, hobby boxes promise a unique and enjoyable personal experience.

Anticipation and excitement: The monthly or quarterly deliveries are designed to heighten anticipation and excitement. It transforms the mundane act of receiving a package into a joyous event eagerly awaited, bringing an element of surprise and delight.

Therapeutic outlets: Naveen Jakhwal, a 34-year-old father and operations manager, underscores, “Engaging in a hobby has long been known as a therapeutic way to alleviate stress and enhance mental well-being.” Hobby boxes offer a structured and consistent outlet for self-expression and rejuvenation.

Tailored escapes

Working professionals: Manikandan M, a 30-year-old professional, articulates the role of hobby boxes in the demanding corporate world. “These hobby boxes come in handy; they give you that quick break you need,” he affirms. In a society where work-life balance is elusive, hobby boxes offer a momentary escape, a refreshing pause in the relentless rhythm of professional life. He finds solace in a hobby box centered around crochet, describing it as a meditative and quick break from work.

Parents and teens: Pallavee Dhaundiyal Panthry, Founder and Director of Amigoz PR and Communications, perceives hobby boxes as bridges between parents and teenagers. “It’s an opportunity for parents to take a break, but at the same time, be responsible by monitoring their teenage kids’ hobbies,” she observes. The shared activities not only provide quality family moments but also foster positive engagement and transparency.

Students and introverts: Sonia notes that hobby boxes serve as sanctuaries for introverts, providing a unique space to explore and develop hobbies at their own unhurried pace. “Subscription services bring them pleasure and relaxation,” she elucidates.

Rise of hobby boxes

In a time where the digital realm dominates, hobby boxes bring a hands-on experience that reconnects individuals with their passions, offering an antidote to the virtual fatigue. Here are the reasons for their rise in popularity.

Growing disposable income: Rising incomes have spurred an increased interest in leisure activities and collectibles.

Social media influence: Platforms like Instagram and Facebook serve as catalysts, allowing collectors to showcase their treasures, share experiences, and connect with like-minded enthusiasts.

E-commerce boom: The proliferation of e-commerce has democratised access to global hobby boxes, making them more affordable and accessible to consumers.

Investment potential: Hobby boxes are viewed as potential investments, offering a diverse portfolio as the value of rare cards continues to rise.

Nostalgia factor: Eliciting memories of childhood collecting, hobby boxes tap into the nostalgia that resonates with many Indians.

Variety of options: A wide array of sports and trading card game options cater to diverse interests, making hobby boxes appealing to a broad audience.

Current zeitgeist

The growing attention and adoption of hobby boxes underscore a societal shift towards valuing experiences over possessions, personalisation over generic offerings, and the importance of self-care in a hectic world. The hobby box and subscription box market in India is thriving, with a wide variety of options available to suit a diverse range of interests. Here’s a glimpse into the types of hobby boxes and subscription boxes:

Sports cards hobby boxes: Baseball, basketball, football, hockey: Featuring cards of top players, rookies, autographs, and relics.

Trading card game hobby boxes: Pokemon, magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh!: Packed with cards, including rare and powerful cards, foils, and special sets.

Non-Sports cards hobby boxes: Entertainment, history, music: Featuring cards of movie characters, historical figures, musicians, and exclusive collectibles.

Subscription boxes for hobbies: Crafting, cooking and baking, home and lifestyle, bookworm boxes: Delivering supplies, ingredients, and curated items for various hobbies.

Subscription boxes for interests: Comic book boxes, anime and manga boxes, stationery and writing supplies boxes, gardening and plants boxes: Curated for specific interests, including comic books, anime, stationery, and gardening.

The future

As India’s economy grows and social media usage continues to rise, hobby boxes are poised to become even more integral to the cultural fabric, providing a meaningful and enduring way to connect with passions, memories, and heritage. The journey into the world of hobby boxes is, indeed, an exploration of India’s evolving cultural landscape.