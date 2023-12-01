Five Mistakes To Avoid If You Are Struggling With Work Anxiety

Pic: Freepik

The corporate world is a battleground of many promises and commitments that need to be fulfilled on time since if they remain pending in to-do tasks or do not get done, it starts causing stress and anxiety. Such as reaching the office on time, fear of salary deduction, guilt of not completing the task the same day, missing meetings, long leaves, traffic on the way, and several reasons that cause anxiety to employees. If one tries to keep himself calm, ignoring the small nitty-gritty of all the above-mentioned factors, one common thing that none of us can deny is work anxiety. No matter how hard we try, work anxiety affects everyone and, unknowingly our actions to deal with it become problematic. Here are five things to not do while dealing with work anxiety.

Self-criticism

The first thing that people often do during work or undergoing work anxiety is self-criticism which is a bad habit. This can harm a person and slowly make taking her/him into the feeling of guilt which can further lead to mental health issues. “Never doubt yourself, it’s just a compound of overthinking. Try talking to a mature, nice and experienced person and work on your skills for better work performance. Never quit, quitting is not a solution,” says Simran Bhatnagar, Content Manager at W and a social media influencer. Despite concentrating on your strengths and abilities for improvements, you would start doubting yourself, focusing and prioritising your shortcomings. Though working on shortcomings is essential, manifesting them becomes a curse.

Self-isolation

People think isolation is the best practice or even a cure to get rid of toxicity, anxiety, and other factors leading to stress. However, it’s different in terms of work anxiety. Because, instead of calming down, an individual becomes more aggressive as negative energy works higher while sitting alone in such situations. People talk to themselves to find the solution but several times, they end up being more depressed. Sonia Dhyani, a PR Professional says, “It is essential not to isolate oneself. When experiencing work anxiety, it may be tempting to withdraw from colleagues and friends, assuming they won’t understand or support us. However, social connection plays a crucial role in relieving stress and anxiety. It can be beneficial to confide in a trusted co-worker, supervisor, or friend about our concerns.

Sharing our feelings and seeking support not only provides a sense of relief but also allows others to offer advice, perspective, or assistance. Connecting with others experiencing similar challenges, such as joining a support group or seeking therapy, can be instrumental in finding solace and effective strategies to manage work anxiety.”

Ignoring the problem

In many problematic situations, people often run from the circumstances. Ignoring the problem can be a relief for a few minutes but at last, the problem remains still there which of course requires a solution. Dr Lalitha Palle, Founder of ForMen & Moderate added that, “Avoiding work-related tasks or situations can temporarily reduce anxiety, but it doesn’t address the underlying issue. Avoidance can make anxiety worse in the long run. Engaging in constant self-criticism can exacerbate work anxiety. Avoid Unhealthy Coping Mechanisms, turning to unhealthy coping mechanisms like excessive caffeine, alcohol, or nicotine may provide temporary relief but can worsen anxiety and overall health in the long run”.

She further said, “While it’s crucial to address the underlying causes of work anxiety, there are certain behaviours to avoid that can worsen the situation. When dealing with work anxiety, it’s easy to jump to the worst-case scenario and dwell on thoughts like ‘I’ll never be able to finish this project’' or ‘I’m going to get fired’. Instead, focus on the present moment and remind yourself that you have handled challenging situations in the past.”

Negative attitude

It’s true that under tight deadlines, unrealistic targets and in an extremely pressured environment, keeping calm, motivated and holding a positive attitude becomes a need of an hour.

Adding to this, Chetna Gogia, CHRO at Gokwik says, “Neglecting the signs of work anxiety, especially in remote setups can result in employee burnout, lower productivity, and compromised mental well-being. It’s crucial to not undermine or dismiss employees’ worries, promote open communication, establish clear work-life boundaries, and make mental health resources easily available. By steering clear of unhealthy practices and advocating overall well-being, companies can foster a work culture that not only acknowledges the impact of work anxiety but actively works to alleviate it. Prioritising regular check-ins, flexible work arrangements and proactive support can help create a strong workforce that values employee well-being and addresses work anxiety effectively.”

Neglecting self-love & self-care

Self-love and care depend on how you keep yourself happy and prioritise your mental health. Unfortunately, when work anxiety strikes, this phenomenon takes a back seat. People react, behave and live differently than usual with a feeling of ‘who cares’. This is a negative state that one needs to get rid of. Dr Arpita Goyal, (MBBS, MPH) Yale and D Y Patil, says, “Learn to say no when necessary, prioritise your well-being, and seek out social support to reduce intense emotions and excessive stress. Adopting these behaviours can create harmonious, encouraging, and psychologically healthy work environment when dealing with anxiety related to the workplace.”

Adding further, Sonia says, “ Many individuals tend to prioritise work above everything else, forgetting to take care of their physical and mental well-being. This can further exacerbate anxiety symptoms and hinder our ability to cope with stress. Therefore, it is crucial to establish a healthy work-life balance, ensuring we make time for activities that bring us joy and relaxation.”