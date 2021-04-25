Planning to set up emergency funds? Here are some tips that can help you get started

A portion of the emergency fund can also be kept in highly liquid debt mutual funds, the returns on which are secure and at currently in the range of 7.5 % to 10%, depending on the type of fund. The idea behind this allocation is to have a safe and liquid investment that gives higher returns than a typical bank fixed deposit with a similar time horizon.

Company medical insurance may not be sufficient

Even if your company provides you health insurance, you still need to have an emergency fund as you need sufficient cushion for untoward, unplanned situations which are not just limited to medical exigencies.

Additionally, an employer-provided medical insurance cover might not be enough at the moment. Health insurance does come with reasonable restrictions and caps and even with cashless insurance, sometimes you have to deposit some cash upfront at the hospital. So it is always good to have an emergency fund for situations like those.

Is it advisable to take a loan to build an emergency fund?

No, you shouldn’t hurry that much. The whole idea to have an emergency fund is that one should not have to take a loan in cases of emergencies! If you think you cannot save enough or do not have enough in the emergency fund, don’t panic. Just keep saving every extra bit you have and over time you will have a sufficient kitty. It is, however, important to have access to emergency funds, for instance, soft loans from friends and family on easier payment terms as well as a credit card with some spending limit that can serve as a last resort in case of an emergency.