Onam special: Here’s how you can celebrate the festival even if you aren’t a Keralite

While most associate Onam (which begins from today) with the magnificent spread called sadhya served on a banana leaf, for the people of Kerala, it’s much more. During the multi-day festival that is said to mark the annual visit of King Mahabali from the netherworld, Keralites daily decorate their houses with a flower rangoli called pookalam, have a breakfast of steamed banana and fried papad, shop for new clothes, enjoy cultural events and visits to family and friends, until the festival culminates in Thiruvonam, the tenth day reserved for a grand celebration.

Special days are reserved for various activities, like the fourth day called Visakam sees pookalam competitions, while the fifth day or Anizham is when the world-famous snake boat races are held. Not as well known is the ritual on Pooradam on day eight, where small pyramid-shaped clay figurines called ‘Maa’ are worshipped with flowers. Oil lamps and illuminations add to the festive vibe throughout and, it goes without saying, the 26-item Onam sadhya feast is spectacular.

Here are some fun ways to own Onam whether you’re from Kerala or not.

Flower power

The pookalam is a beautiful way to decorate your home with all-natural material that’s as fragrant as it is colourful. Here are some tips to make your own:

Pookalam

Prepare a clear space where you can lay out the flower rangoli. Ensure that it is not in the way so that no one lands up disturbing your design. It should be in a sheltered area, so the rain and breeze don’t blow the flowers away.

Start with tracing a circle on the floor in chalk so you have a guideline for placing the blossoms. You can simply make concentric circles but, as you gain more confidence, you can go for more complex patterns. You can get some design inspiration from http://pookalams.com.

While you can unleash your creativity and use any types of flowers for this circular floral arrangement on the floor, there are certain traditional ones that it would be nice to include: On the first day, you can start with one ring of a small white flower called thumba (Ceylon Slitwort). Others that are used are orange, yellow and white jamanthi (Marigold), green Tulsi (Holy Basil), blue and yellow shankhapushpam (Butterfly Pea), red or white chemparathy (Hibiscus), and red chethi (Ixora).

Add a beautiful brass nilavilakku lamp in the centre and light the oil wicks to complete the design and make it extra special (and more worthy of the ’gram).

Dress it up

Keep it simple and elegant. You can’t go wrong with handspun white fabric embellished with a gold kasavu (zari) border, both for a saree or a mundu (dhoti), teamed with a matching or contrast blouse for women, a rich kurta and angavastram (stole) for men.

Ready, set, eat!

The Onam Sadya (fondly called onasadhya) is a thing of beauty and a feast that you will talk about for months to come. Here are some options to sample…

Photo courtesy: Balakrishnan

Mumbai: The sadhya at Hotel Deluxe in Fort is legendary for its taste and authenticity (you can’t book this one, you just have to land up at the VFM eatery and wait your turn). If you prefer to enjoy the feast in a five-star setting served with a sweeping view of the Arabian Sea, check out the unlimited Onam Sadhya thali at the iconic Kebab Korner restaurant at Intercontinental Marine Drive. It promises to have all the traditional dishes like pappadam, upperi, mango curry, olan, thoran, palada pradhaman, and many more.

Dates: August 20-31 | Book: 022-39879999

At sea: Book a five-night voyage on Cordelia Cruises to celebrate Onam or Thiruvonam onboard. Starting from Chennai, travel to Sri Lanka (Hambantota, Trincomalee, Jaffna) and back. The Starlight restaurant excels at South Indian cuisine and during this journey, they promise festive fare to help you celebrate, along with cultural activities and games to put you in the mood.

Dates: August 21-26 or August 28-September 02

Book: https://www.cordeliacruises.com

Up in the air: Even if you’re travelling during this period, you can prebook some Kerala flavours on your next Akasa Air flight! Café Akasa, the airline’s onboard meal service, has introduced a special Onam meal for travellers to savour the authentic flavours of this southern Indian festival and enjoy traditions from across India even while flying. It includes a spicy kadala curry wrapped in a Malabar parotta, nei appam, ada pradaman, and a beverage. Not the whole celebratory shebang of course, but enough to make you feel festive.

Dates: Till August 31 | Book: https://www.akasaair.com

At home: There are plenty of home chefs delivering a sadhya to your doorstep these days. But if you want to create one yourself, help comes in the form of a beautifully produced book by Shobha Pillai Coutinho, whose handle is Backwaters Chechie (aunty). Aaharam – Sadhya: A Perfect Culinary Legacy from God’s Own Country, introduces you to all concepts of a Sadhya, the reason why and how it is served and eaten in a particular way and all the recipes.

Bengaluru and Chennai: Chef Regi Mathew, Co-Owner & Culinary Director of Kappa Chakka Kandhari, the specialty restaurant Kappa Chakka Kandhari in both cities has curated a sumptuous feast that you can book at the restaurant or even take home as an Onasadhya Festive Meal in A Box. Think all 26 traditional vegetarian dishes as well as an Onam Gift Box comprising payasam, pickles, and chips for takeaway.

Dates: August 28-29, 2023, for lunch only | Book: www.kckonam.com

Delhi: The modern-looking Mahabelly at DLF Avenue in Saket is geared up to pull out all the stops when it comes to a traditional sadhya along with a few innovations.

Dates: August 28-31 | Book: 9017906907

