Nepotism still alive: Are Bollywood siblings at war?

Nepotism has been alive and kicking in the Hindi film industry. Since the early years, there have been families galore that have inhabited the space, vying for their share of success. It’s equally true that not all the members of the same family have achieved similar quantum of success.

Take the numero uno family, the Kapoors. Prithviraj Kapoor gave birth to the showman Raj Kapoor and his brothers, the ever-smiling Shashi Kapoor and the dancing sensation Shammi Kapoor, who enjoyed enormous success as individual stars. However, the same cannot be said for Raj Kapoor’s own sons - Randhir, Rishi, and Rajeev. Similarly, Randhir’s daughters Karisma and Kareena have enjoyed varying levels of success, while Shashi Kapoor’s children Sanjana, Kunal and Karan did give Hindi cinema a shot but did not really find their groove here.

The Ganguly household comprising Dada Muni Ashok Kumar, singer actor par excellence Kishore and character actor Anoop; Farha Naaz and Tabu who came down from Hyderabad; Katrina Kaif and her pretty sister Isabelle who is all set to make her debut; Kajol and Tannisha Mukherjee who are following the steps of their path breaking mother Tanuja; Dharmendra’s sons Bobby and Sunny and now his grandson Karan along with Abhay Deol; the other Kapoor household from Chembur comprising Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor and in turn Anil’s children Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor; Salman Khan and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail; Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti Khurana, largely seen in comic roles; Kriti Sanon and her younger sister Nupur who is following in her sister’s footsteps...the industry is peppered with stories of siblings vying for their share of the spoils. But what happens if and when sibling rivalry rears its head?

Veteran journalist Lipika Verma opines, “I don’t think there can be any sibling rivalry as they have grown up together. As acting runs in their blood there is bound to be a healthy spirit between them. Maybe while growing up they could have had minor tiffs or disagreements but nothing to affect their relationship.”

Ex-Screen journalist and Editor - Entertainment Trade, NP Yadav expresses, “There is a healthy relationship between brothers like Sunny and Bobby as Sunny looks after Bobby as his own son and the same goes for Anil and Sanjay Kapoor. However, among the leading ladies there is always rivalry and competition though it might not be apparent. There is a tinge of rivalry among the Chopra sisters, which is in contrast to the relationship between Raj Kapoor’s sons who have a great interpersonal relationship and have never indulged in any rivalry. Even cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji didn’t see eye to eye!”

Indeed, some siblings appear untouched by rivalry though in the same field. In fact, the more successful star has often appeared along with his or her less popular sibling, probably to boost their career.

Shahid Kapoor and Sanah Kapoor came together in Shandaar, Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan appeared in Mela, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor in Housefull 2 and Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai, and the famous Deol siblings have come together several times in films including Dillagi, 23rd March 1931: Shaheed, Apne, Yamala Pagala Deewana and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2!

Another family with super close siblings, Salman has been seen sharing screen time with Arbaaz starting from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Hello Brother to their current Dabangg series. The ever generous Salman has spread his sibling love all over and has also done many films with Sohail Khan, including Main Aur Mrs. Khanna, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Saalam-e-Ishq, God Tussi Great Ho, Heroes, Veer and Tubelight. Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor also made a mark in the gangster drama Haseena Parkar, though the film did not help either of their careers. Blood is evidently thicker than rivalry in the Bollywood scenario!