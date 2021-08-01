Nature conservation: What to be a 'green crusader'? Here's how you can be one

Ashish Jain, founder and director of the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA), says nature conservation broadly covers environment, animal, marine and human. “In today’s time, we often observe that one pillar of conservation is given more importance than the other at a time, which sometimes leaves out the other. Thus, a holistic approach is required as nature is unison of inter-related systems,” says Jain.

He focuses on the importance of conservation in developing countries such as India since environmental quality influences life quality. “Millions directly depend on natural resource capital for their livelihoods. We cannot let it degrade. A people-based approach is the need of the hour to make an impact in the sphere of nature conservation. People should be empowered with information to make correct decisions to preserve the environment,” he says.

Home is where all things can have a start. It can be a simple thing as growing plants. Vinayak Garg, founder of Lazy Gardener, an urban gardening start-up, is making people enjoy gardening. “We have always been told that planting trees is one of the ways to save the environment. We can start by planting greens at home. When we have plants at home or in our gardens, the air quality becomes better due to the increased oxygen production. One tends to reduce their carbon footprint by growing a few herbs and vegetables at home.”