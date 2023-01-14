Native Bombay, Mumbai's newest bar, boasts of unique twists to negroni

The city is treated to another Negroni Bar at the ice factory turned into restaurants and event hub at Ballard Estate. Kamal Malik, Shahrom Oshtori and Tony Singh have opened doors to Native Bombay — restaurant on first floor and negroni bar on the ground floor.

Rustic interiors of the ice factory have been maintained to give the bar a agrestic appeal. Wooden bar complete with a wooden Campari cask (used for one of the offerings) is quite appealing.

“Idea was to do give the old, unsung cocktail the rightful place it deserved,” says Shahrom Oshtori. “We wanted something that will suit the rustic, nostalgic ambiance of the place. Negronis are trending now, and yet have retained the old-world charm.

Smoked Cheese Naan Bombs |

The bar offers eight negroni creations that include the Classic Negroni — The Original — as well. They have infused the Campari, Vermouth and Gin inhouse along with other homemade liquors.

One wonders why the White Negroni which has Gin, Indian Vetiver Bianco and homemade Suze is included, as it doesn’t have the basic negroni ingredient — Campari. And the taste, too, doesn’t really fulfill the craving for a negroni.

Lamb Tacos |

The ‘mistake’ by Italians, Negroni Sbagiliato, is always a hit if you get the ratio of vermouth and sparkling right. And at Native Bombay, they get it right but with a twist. They keep the gin and replace the vermouth by prosecco and add a dash of passion fruit juice to make it a perfect negroni for the beginners.

Their creative twists to the negroni include Marmite Negroni, Grapefruit Negroni, Coco & Curry Negroni, Pandan Negroni and the Kaapi.

Full marks to the Marmite Negroni. As the name suggests, the Marmite Negroni has the good old marmite in it — yes, the same one that probably your mother or grandmother made you consume to increase your probiotic and B12 levels. The marmite yeast brings out the flavours of the herbs in Campari and vermouth in a distinct way. This negroni is cask aged in the Campari wood cask before serving giving it a subtle smoky flavour.

Passion Sbagliato |

Kaapi, as obvious, has filter coffee, Campari, Gin, aromatic wine topped with soda. The coffee lovers should try this as it definitely gives your taste buds the coffee kick. The Pandan Negroni starts like a classic on your palate and leaves a rice flavour and fragrance, typical to the pandan leaf. The trick is the use of carbonated Pandan infused Rosso Vermouth.

The Coco & Curry Negroni is an interesting concoction. They use coconut infused Campari and curry leaves infused Rosso Vermouth. If you don’t mind a lingering coconut taste, you should go for it.

The bar has about 14 starters to go with the negronis. Be sure to order the Smoked Cheese Naan Bombs. These balls are a tasteful explosion in the mouth. The Tandoori Momos are edamame and truffle momos marinated in red tandoor masala and grilled in a tandoor. The meat lovers should try the Rogan Josh Lamb Tacos, which are a good companion for the Grapefruit Negroni. Prawns Ghee Roast and Native Kasundi Tikka are a must for seafood lovers. The prawns are just perfectly cooked in the masala that delight the palate pair well with Pandan Negroni and the Coco & Curry Negroni. Matar Khasta Rolls and Paan Paneer Tikka are also recommended.

Average cost for two: Rs 5000+ taxes