National Chai Day 2025: Can A Cup Of Tea Tell Your Story?

In India, chai is more than just a drink, it is an emotion, a ritual, and in many ways, a language of its own. No matter where you go in the country, you’ll find people bonding over a steaming cup, from roadside tapris to fancy cafés. But what makes chai truly fascinating is the way people talk about it. Each city, each region, and sometimes even each household has its own special words and phrases for tea. Ordering chai in India is never just about ‘a cup of tea’; it is about expressing identity, humour, and belonging. Let’s decode the language of chai across India and see how much culture and character are packed into those small cups.

Mumbai’s cutting chai

If there is one city that has given chai its own legend, it is Mumbai. The term cutting chai is known across the country today, but it began on the busy streets of Mumbai. ‘Cutting’ simply means half a cup, but in reality, it is much more than that.

As one Bheemraj, a chaiwala in Vile Parle puts it, “Cutting chai is not just half a cup, it’s half the price and double the friendship.”

A cutting chai is the perfect amount to give you an energy boost during a hectic workday without making you too full or sleepy. Office-goers, college students, and taxi drivers alike stop by the tapri (roadside stall) for this quick fix. For Mumbaikars, this is not just a drink it’s a lifestyle.

"For me, chai is more than a drink; it’s my daily reset button. Whether it’s a quick cutting during work hours or a long chat with friends, chai has been part of every important conversation,” says Bhavit Khardikar, Head Manager at Axis Max and a resident of Central Mumbai.

Delhi’s adrak wali chai

Travel to Delhi, and you’ll hear people talk about adrak wali chai with pride. This version of chai is infused with fresh ginger, giving it a spicy kick. For Delhiites, chai is less about quick sips and more about long conversations, gossip, and hospitality. In winters, when Delhi is wrapped in fog and chill, holding a hot glass of adrak wali chai feels like hugging warmth itself. Some add tulsi (holy basil) or elaichi (cardamom), but ginger always remains the hero.

Kolkata’s lebu cha

In Kolkata, tea has its own soulful rhythm. While the city is known for its intellectual debates and ‘adda’ sessions, tea plays a starring role in those gatherings. One of the unique versions here is lebu cha- black tea with lemon, salt, and sometimes a dash of green chili. Unlike the milky chai popular in most of India, lebu cha is lighter and tangier, served in small clay cups called bhar.

Malai marke up North

Across North India, you’ll often hear people say, malai marke dena- which means ‘serve it with a layer of cream on top’. The thick malai floating on hot chai is a sign of richness, indulgence, and a homely touch. In villages, homes, and even some city stalls, this style of chai carries a sense of nostalgia. It reminds people of lazy afternoons, where the kettle was always on the boil and the family gathered for endless cups.

Assam’s strong sip

Assam, known as the land of tea gardens, takes pride in its strong, full-bodied brew. Here, chai is often less about lingo and more about authenticity. Locals love their tea robust and malty, often without too much sugar or spice.

Gujarat’s sweet sip

In Gujarat, chai is usually very sweet, sometimes humorously called ‘nashto wali chai’ (breakfast tea) or ‘pudina wali chai’ if mint is added. Tea stalls are meeting points for conversations, political debates, and even business deals. Gujaratis love their chai sugary and comforting, often paired with farsan or khakhra.

Rajasthan’s masala chai

The desert state loves its masala chai, brewed with a mix of spices like cinnamon, clove, cardamom, and pepper. It’s kadak (strong) and often served in kulhads (earthen cups). In Jaipur or Jodhpur, a steaming kulhad of masala chai after a camel ride or market visit is almost ritualistic.

Hyderabad’s Irani Chai

In Hyderabad, chai has a royal touch. Irani chai is creamy, sweet, and served in saucers as much as cups. People dip Osmania biscuits into it, and conversations at Irani cafés can stretch for hours. Hyderabadis joke that you don’t ‘drink’ Irani chai, you ‘live’ it.

Tamil Nadu’s meter chai

While Tamil Nadu is known for filter coffee, its tea culture is strong too. Here, you’ll find roadside stalls serving strong decoction tea with milk boiled separately and mixed in last. Locals love it kadak, often paired with crispy vadas. The word “meter tea” is also popular tea poured back and forth from a height to mix and froth it.

Pop culture

What makes chai lingo special is not just the drink, but the people who serve it. Chaiwalas are storytellers in their own right, often adding humour to the brew. A super-strong cup becomes ‘engine ki chai’, an extra-sweet one is ‘mitha bomb’, and some even promise ‘tension-free chai’. These playful names turn a simple order into a shared laugh.

Pop culture has only magnified this magic. Bollywood has long romanticised chai. Advertisements too play on the image of rainy evenings, family warmth, and love over steaming cups. Even politics joined in with ‘Chai Pe Charcha’, turning the humble stall into a symbol of democracy. From roadside humour to cinema screens and Parliament slogans, chai is not just a drink, it’s a conversation that India never stops having. This chai lingo is not just about taste; it is about belonging.

Final sip

Decoding the language of chai is like decoding India itself diverse, colourful, and full of character. Each word carries with it a story, a tradition, and a little bit of humour. The next time you order chai, remember you’re not just asking for tea. You’re taking part in a shared vocabulary that connects millions across the country.