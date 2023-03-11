'My idea is to transform anything into a piece of art,' says artist Paresh Maity

A versatile artistic genius, Paresh Maity wields his brush to immerse the viewer into the depths of his creative mind. Maity’s profound connection with nature, all the while dipping into the wisdom of the Infinite Light (also the title of his ongoing exhibition in Goa) produces a spectrum of artwork that straddles various media from sculptures, paintings, to ceramics. His exhibit at the Fort Aguada Jail Complex in Sinquerim is a mammoth compilation of the artist’s lifelong exploration of light and it’s impact on life and art. After the successful showing in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the Goa chapter continues till March 12.

Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about Infinite Light exhibition, how did the idea come about?

Many years ago, I realised that lights plays a vital role in any form of visual art. I was observing that and through my art, I was playing with light in various forms. In the last 32 years of my artistic journey, I have experimented with and created a large body of paintings, drawings, ceramics, watercolours, mixed media, sculptures, installation and film. This idea of playing with light across different mediums inspired the idea of the exhibition, Infinite Light.

Though you have travelled across the world, water, nature, continues to inspire you. Would you call yourself nature inspired?

Yes. Alhough I have travelled all over the world, I go close to nature repeatedly because over the years of my artistic practice, I have realised nature is the mother that bequeaths us with limitless inspiration.

How did your childhood in Kolkata inspire and mould your unique style?

As a child growing up in my native place called Tamluk, I was surrounded by the beautiful sceneries of nature, the fluid water laden rivers, blue skies, lush green fields and beautiful landscapes all around me. I came to the realisation that even though many people practice art, it is important to come out with one’s own language. That’s why I always wanted to create my own signature style and, hence, even without my signature, today, people recognise my artwork.

When did you realise you had to start with watercolour?

I was born and brought up in a simple lower middle class family from Bengal. When I started practising art at the age of 7, I started with clay modelling. Later, I experimented with different mediums, often practising on bits of piece of paper from the school notebook or a little bit of colour such as tubes or pastel colours or watercolour that came my way. While starting out, I realised that watercolour is the most difficult medium. I have always loved challenges and I felt that I had to attain expertise in this medium as a challenge to myself as an artist. Even today, I am still searching and practising watercolour to overcome that childhood challenge.

Paresh Maity at work |

You can sit for hours outside painting a scene. Do you paint better outdoors or in a studio?

There are smaller formats of paintings which are easy to carry. When I find something amusing, I carry my set and I paint outdoors with my own interpretation, capturing the light, water, air and atmosphere in my art, I call this process direct transformation.

You have dabbled with painting, sculpture, drawings, and ceramics. Tell us about your experimentations.

My idea is to transform anything into a piece of art. I like to experiment with different kinds of mediums and scale. I do not limit myself to a barrier. I try to capture everything around me through my art because art is life, life is art.

How would you describe your style evolution?

My style of painting, sculpting or doing installations evolved very spontaneously. You will find a clear route and transition in my work over the last few years inspired by Impressionism, Cubism, Surrealism, and Romanticism beautifully incorporated.

In an interview, you described yourself like an ‘ocean.’ How do you balance the chaotic streak that creativity carries with your sense of calm?

Our mind is like the ocean. On the surface, it appears to be turbulent, the waves moving in a chaotic manner but inside the deep layers, it is very calm. It is important to be calm and quiet to let creativity take over similar to how life thrives under the ocean. I do meditation and yoga to balance out the creative streak and attain the ultimate peace of mind to create meaningful art.

What has been the highlight of your journey?

My journey into the world of art has comprised of spreading joy through the medium of my art. If I can spread happiness in this world through the power of my paints and uplift anyone, it has been the greatest highlight.

Read Also Carnival in Goa: History of King Momo and more