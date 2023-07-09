Mumbai's Tim Hortons offers cosy ambiance and great food along with good coffees

Vanilla Dip and Maple Dip Donuts |

What happens when a national hockey player decides to open a restaurant? You have a Tim Hortons!

Fifty-nine years ago, Canadian hockey player, Tim Horton, started a coffee house and restaurant chain in his name along with his friend Jim Charade. Few years down the line, after Tim’s death, Restaurants Brand International, owners of Burger King took over the coffee house chain.

Today, it’s an international name that competes with the most popular coffee houses across the globe.

Mumbai has two outlets. The Bandra outlet is considerably big size, well-lit and cozy place. Ideal to hang around with friends, work on a laptop or just unwind with a coffee and a good book.

Most impressive thing about Tim Hortons is the food. I still can’t get over the bite sized donuts — Timbits. Timbits are bite sized (quite a big bite that is) donuts in varied flavours — Salted Caramel, Blueberry, Cookies n Cream, Chocolate. While all are tasty, the Blueberry and Chocolate are specially recommended.

Frozen French Vanilla Latte and Cafe Latte |

While most international coffee houses don’t really serve great and fresh food, but Tim Hortons serves excellent freshly prepared sandwiches. The Five Cheese Melt Sandwiches that has a combination of Edam, Emmental, Cheddar, Mozzarella and Processed Cheese is absolutely delectable. The melted cheese combo teases your palate with the varied pungencies of different cheese. The Chicken n Cheese Melt Sandwich is also recommended for its taste. Both sandwiches are grilled to perfection and served with potato wafers and ketchup. What makes them extra special is the home baked sourdough bread for making the sandwiches. If you love your sandwich little spicy, then try the Spicy Chicken Melt Sandwich. Also try the Roasted Vegetable Croissant Sandwich filled with delicious veggies to the brim.

They also have a breakfast menu that has Pancakes, Scrambled Eggs on Toast, English Muffins with Eggs/Veggies/Chicken and fresh bagels. Bagels come with a choice of companions — Cream Cheese and Tomato, Grilled Chicken Patty or just Cream Cheese. They also have an assortment of sliders in a small comfortable size — not too big, not too small. Try the chicken one if you love your chicken.

Tim Hortons’ extensive food menu also has wraps, salads and their bestseller Baida Roti Cigar Roll. Each dish is freshly prepared as per your taste, except of course the donuts and croissants. The choice of donuts is myriad. Their signature Maple Donut is of nearly melt in the mouth consistency. The kids would love the one that’s sprinkled with sugar confetti on maple syrup.

A coffee shop’s USP is always a coffee and Tim Hortons’ signature drink is the Frozen French Vanilla, a frozen drink with light coffee notes and distinct vanilla flavour. They also have a hot version — French Vanilla. And both have an upgrade — Frozen French Vanilla with Espresso and French Vanilla with Espresso that highlight the coffee notes with the choice of your roast — Medium or Dark.

The choice of roast is for all coffees — hot and cold — around 15 options. The beverage list doesn’t stop at coffees. They have a rich Java Chip Ice Capp as their signature drink — frozen coffee beverage with chocolate syrup, topped with fresh cream and chocolate chips. They also have fruity frozen drinks like the Citrus Yuzu Lemonade, Kaffir Lime Passionfruit Cooler. I wouldn’t recommend the coolers for this season or even otherwise unless you like your beverages a little sweet.

But… Tim Hortons is a place for a perfect cup of coffee made as per your taste – roasts, milk, style, intensity… everything. Do go.

Average cost for two: Rs 1500

