Mumbai: Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan - The cultural hub

One of Mumbai’s most popular and ancient buildings with a rich history is Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan. On November 7, 1938, the Bhavan was established as an ‘Adventure in Faith’ by Kulapati Kanhaiyalal Maneklal Munshi. He was a freedom fighter, politician, writer, and educator. Sanskrit and Bharatiya Sanskriti (Indian culture) were the cornerstones on which the Bhavan was founded. The Bhavan is a spectacular structure that was constructed in the shape of a V and is located in the heart of the city at Girgaon Chowpatty.

The Bhavan features a small auditorium where cultural activities and seminars are frequently held. The first-floor gallery in the auditorium is a nice addition. Numerous classes on religion, language, and the arts are offered here.

Kala Kendra, the cultural and artistic division of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, was founded in 1948 to promote Indian dance, music, literature, and other performing arts. Cultural events have long taken place at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. Kala Kendra cultivates and supports amateur talent. Cultural events of all kinds are organised by Kala Kendra, along with talks and exhibitions.

Along with that, there’s also Yoga Darshan Academy. Under the direction of yoga instructors and renowned doctors, free lectures, seminars, and demonstrations are held.With a concentration on Indology, Indian culture, and Sanskrit literature, the Bhavan also houses a library named Bhavan’s Granthagar, which was founded in 1947. It now ranks among Mumbai’s top libraries, with a collection of more than 100,000 books and bound volumes of periodicals in Gujarati, Sanskrit, English, Hindi, and Marathi.

The Bhavan functions as a multifaceted cultural hub. Anyone who seeks to reconnect with their cultural heritage or immerse themselves in the art can visit this location and leave feeling moved, satisfied, and proud. Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan also functions as an academic institution, a branch at Girgaon Chowpatty (next to the auditorium) and Andheri.

The Bhavan is a historic building that requires regular care. The government has made sure to preserve it. It is open from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 6 pm (it’s closed on the weekend and public holidays).