Forgotten Places of Palghar: Dahanu Beach... A quick getaway to tranquility and serenity

Photo: maharashtratourism.gov.in

Sprawling golden sands, lush green orchards, beautiful gardens and the temples in this region make for quite a tourist destination. Sitting quietly in the city, Dahanu Beach is among the hidden places that are yet to be discovered for their beauty.

Spotless, scrubbed and serene... these are the words that best describe Dahanu Beach. A coastline that is so clean and cleansed that it immediately de-stresses you, leaving you at ease in an atmosphere of pure joy, surrounded by a clear endless sky.

Located on the rich Konkan coast of India, Dahanu Beach falls under the Palghar district of Maharashtra, located 143 KM to the north of Mumbai. One can reach the beach easily by rail or road.

Photo: maharashtratourism.gov.in

It serves as an ideal getaway for the people from Mumbai and Daman. Numerous hotels, resorts and homestay options are available in Dahanu. Swimming, sunbathing, camel riding, horse cart riding, motor riding etc, are some of the activities that visitors can indulge in at the Beach. With seafood being its specialty and restaurants that serve a variety of mouth-watering cuisines, there’s comfort food for everyone here.

The place is accessible throughout the year. Although it is advisable to avoid going in the monsoon as the high tides could be dangerous. Dahanu Beach is small but clean and well-maintained. It is extended on both sides with a small fishermen’s village at the edge. The sunset at the Beach is certainly enjoyable with its reflection in the sea enriching the whole atmosphere.

At times, urban dwellers miss the quiet and solitude that they need to unwind and refresh. Dahanu stands proud in giving just that! It’s your quick escape to rejuvenate. For a tourist in Mumbai, it is a must-visit place as it offers a far bigger experience compared to other beaches in the city.