Forgotten Places of Mumbai: The Hanging Gardens... The green space in the midst of a concrete jungle

The Hanging Gardens in Mumbai, also called Pherozeshah Mehta Gardens, are spiralling gardens built in 1881 and positioned at the summit of Malabar Hill on its western end. The gardens are principally dedicated to Pherozeshah Mehta, a well-known Parsi political figure and lawyer, who made important contributions to the city. Some claim Ulhas Ghapokar planned and built the park over Bombay's major reservoir in 1881 to protect the water from potential contamination caused by the adjacent Towers of Silence. The gardens are among the oldest and most extensive in Mumbai. Currently, its management and maintenance are the responsibility of the BMC.

The boot house is the gardens' primary draw. For children to enter and enjoy, it contains a door, a window, and steps. The place has plenty of vegetation, walking space, and trails that wind around it. Featuring benches, plantations, flowers, and one fountain, it's a wonderful area to visit with friends, family, or children.

Additionally, the location is excellent for seeing the stunning sunset skies above Girgaon Chowpatty Beach. It is good for birdwatchers and nature lovers and has several hedges that have been shaped into various animals. The gardens also include several photo-worthy arches that are covered in blooming creepers.

The gardens serve as the perfect spot to unwind, spend peaceful time with loved ones, or simply stretch a leg or take a walk to refresh and replenish. The grounds are used by the locals as a walking and exercise area in the morning and evening.

The gardens are open to the public every day from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm, with free entry. It is conveniently reachable from Marine Drive via Walkeshwar Road and Ridge Road. Grant Road Railway Station is the closest station.

What are you still holding out for? Get away from your hectic schedule and unwind in the serene atmosphere of the hanging gardens.