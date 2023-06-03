Mumbai-based artist Sushma Jain captures wildlife through her photorealistic paintings

Renowned Mumbai-based artist Sushma Jain captures the quintessential beauty of animals in the wild through her photorealistic paintings. The artist recently held a successful show of her oil paintings at George Billis Gallery in New York.

Sushma encapsulates on canvas her fascination with the wildlife in myriad expressions like vivid forms, arresting expressions, cubs cuddling their siblings, or a tiger celebrating his conquest. You can almost feel the slight breeze in the middle of the vast open field with feather reed grass gently grazing your outstretched palm; or convince you that you are walking among the elephants during sunset.

The artist is an alumnus of Sir JJ College of Art and has won multiple gold medals and awards throughout her art journey. Her first solo exhibition was at the prestigious Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai, which was a completely sold out show. Since then, she has been a part of many exhibitions in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Dubai, New York, and more.

The exhibit got a successful opening with many dignitaries as attendees including Sandeep Mathrani - CEO of WeWork, Manu Srivastava - Former Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Randhir Jaiswal - Consul General of India in New York, Ruchir Sharma - renowned investor and author, among others.

“Sushma has made her pug mark in the art world clearly with her love, devotion and passion to express her experience of the animal kingdom – creating an absolute visual treat for viewers. She is a very talented and realistic artist who, in a magical way, absorbs the beauty of love, freedom, joy that is enjoyed in the jungle,” says Kalpana Shah, Director, Tao Art Gallery.

Sushma is deeply passionate about animal welfare, protection and wildlife conservation, and all the proceeds from the sale of her artwork goes towards the development of a veterinary hospital in Lonavala, under the banner of Raksha Foundation.

“I realised there is an unfulfilled need for animal care in the vicinity of Lonavala. This hospital is my dream project and we will make sure that treatment will be provided to all animals – from smallest to the largest,” concludes Sushma.