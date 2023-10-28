Miles Merrill: 'I’m influenced by people who perform monologues...'

Poetry, just in a few lines, can evoke emotions, paint vivid images, and convey complex ideas. It often uses different techniques like rhyme, meter, and metaphor to create an impactful experience for the reader. Conjuring unique worlds through his words is Miles Merrill, the founder of Australian Poetry Slam, an international performing writers’ programme, and CEO and Creative Director of Word Travels.

Miles, who is the author of Slam Your Poetry: How to Write a Revolution, was in Mumbai for Tata Literature Live. He not only participated in a few sessions but also trained the transgender poets who performed at the festival. We caught up with Miles ahead of the festival to get a glimpse of his work as a poet.

Excerpts from the interview:

What are you looking forward to the most during your visit for the Tata Lit Live?

Meeting other writers that I’ve never seen or heard before.

What prompted your initiation into poetry?

I started as an actor but was being invited to play roles like Janitor 2, Gangster Number 3 and Indian Man 1. I switched my university studies to literature instead of theatre and now I perform what I write. I started jotting down songs and ideas into my notebook. Then I got up at an open mic one night with two poems and afterward was invited to perform weekly 20 minutes in a bar. This lead to more and more shows.

Are there specific literary movements or periods that influence your work?

I’m influenced by people who perform monologues like Whoopie Goldberg, Robin Williams and Eric Bogosian and Spalding Gray also music and spoken word combinations like Laurie Andersen and Tom Waits.

How much of your personal life or experiences shape your work?

This is what I write about: Observing the world and commenting on it. Everything is personal. I extend the personal into metaphor and analogy. My experiences of racism, grief, love, climate change, over-population are transformed from personal stories into allegories that carry messages.

When you write a poem, do you have a specific audience in mind?

I write for a variety of audiences. I’m often hired to present in schools or festivals or publish on topics. When I write it usually a job.

What do you hope readers take away from your poetry?

Inspiration. I hope they go write their work.

How do you know when a poem is "finished" and ready to be shared or published?

Because I focus on performance, a poem is never finished. It evolves and changes with locations and current events.

What advice do you have for new and aspiring poets?

Be a writer. You write poetry but your skill can be applied to so many areas of writing that you’ll be able to write for a living – write a play, short stories, articles and more. Also learn to perform your writing for live audiences, memorising is good. This way you can sell books, makes videos and sell tickets to shows.

How did the idea of starting Australian Poetry Slam come to you?

There are lots of poetry readings in Australia but there was nothing really engaged audiences. By turning a reading into a competition we’ve been able find new poets and bring people to poetry.

How would you introduce Word Travels to those who don’t know the organisation?

We run programmes that empower people and communities to share their stories and poems with each other. As a Creative Director, I curate an annual artistic programme and lead a team of nine staff to deliver an engaging program across the Asia-Pacific.

Are there more poetry books or novels planned for publication?

I am working on a novel about my experiences with guns.

Quick Five

Who are your favourite poets?

My favourites are Joni Mitchell, Sylvia Plath, Omar Musa, Melanie Mununggurr, and Tom Waits.

Favourite place to write poetry?

At my kitchen table or in a cabin in a forest.

What inspires you the most?

Observations.

Indian poets/writers you have read?

I love Rabindranath Tagore and Vikram Seth.

Three words that best describe your work?

Provocative, experimental, interactive.

