Maximum Medley: Farmers’ Market, India Cocktail Week 2022 and more... top picks of the week

Farmers’ Market

This event organised by the students of Goldcrest High aims to make a difference to the environment and the farming community. It is organised in association with 21 organics and with the support of Sharan to create awareness in the local communities about ‘Fairtrade.’ Join the event and support their purpose.

When: Dec 3, 8.30 am

Where: Plot No. 59 Sector 29, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Golden Soul — Bappi Lahiri

What could be a perfect Sunday than listening soulful music. It is a tribute to the legendary world-famous Indian music director, playback vocalist, super-talented musician, and creative genius with a golden career. There will be ensemble of 30 top musicians and exceptionally talented playback singers. Soul music and a soulful time are not to be missed.

When: Nov 27, 7 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion East, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

India Cocktail Week 2022

If you love cocktails, then this might excite you. India Cocktail Week, the largest celebration of the nation’s developing cocktail culture, will have its first edition ever in Mumbai with a two-day Cocktail Village. Special menus, cocktail crawls, mixology master courses, and workshops will all be heart of this festival. The Peter Cat Recording Co, Lifafa, Pro Bros and many more artists will be there in the festival.

When: Dec 3 and 4, all day

Where: Jio World Garden, Bandra East, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Journey of the Bombay Duck

If your love for plays and performance is evergreen, then this might make you happy. Mummifying Mumbai’s staple food is a performance conducted by Parag Tandel, Kadambari Tandel, and Stéphane Verlet-Bottéro. The performance is about Mumbai’s original Koli villages and some of the dying local fish species. One such species, the Bombay Duck, is becoming less common as the coast is reclaimed and the city’s waste management plan continues to pollute the waters. There will also be a film screening followed by a discussion.

When: Nov 29, 4 pm

Where: Children’s Museum Amphitheatre Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), Fort, Mumbai

Catch-22

The play is a humorous portrayal of the Second World War. It is based on Joseph Heller’s book of the same name. The phrase ‘Catch-22’ refers to a paradoxical air force regulation which states that a pilot is deemed insane if he continues to fly combat missions without seeking relief. However, the pilot is deemed sane enough to continue flying if s/he does so. Therein lies the catch. Damned if you do and damned if you don’t.

When: Nov 27, 7 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai

To book a place visit: ncpamumbai.com

Armaan Malik India Tour

Get ready to grove to singing sensation Armaan Malik’s music in his Next 2 You India Tour. Singer, songwriter, composer, Armaan Malik is one force to be reckoned with. His songs like Wajah Tum Ho, Mera Pehla Pehla Pyar, Sab Tera, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, and several others are a part of every playlist that spells romance.

When: Dec 2, 7 pm

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com