Maximum Medley: Arijit Singh live in Mumbai, Parx Music Fiesta and more... top picks of the week

Arijit Singh - One Night Only Tour

Come sing-along to the beautiful melodies of Arijit Singh. He is finally coming to Mumbai as part of his One Night Only Tour. A universally recognised Bollywood artiste, Arijit’s dexterity extends to being a singer, composer, music producer and an extremely talented live performer. Cited as one of the most accomplished singers from India, Arijit’s iconic repertoire consists of over 1000 songs. His chart-topper songs like Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Phir Le Aya Dil, Duaa, and Kabira, are just a few that every Bollywood fan has memorised.

When: Nov 26, 6 pm

Where: Jio World Garden, Plot No: RG1A, G Block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Parx Music Fiesta

Leaping ahead with a bang, the Parx presents Parx Music Fiesta, a dazzling weekend carnival. In the first year itself, Parx Music Fiesta will be the noisiest fest in the country through a plethora of great artistes from across the country. The festival is curated for everyone that will set in the groovy moves and bring alive nostalgic flashes. Artistes and bands like Daira, Parvaaz, When Chai Met Toast, Euphoria, Papon, and Amit Trivedi are performing today.

When: Nov 20, 2 pm

Where: Raymond Ground, Thane

To book a place visit: insider.in

Sunburn Arena ft. DJ SNAKE

The biggest Sunburn Arena tour of the season is here. Catch the one and only DJ Snake perform an exclusive six-city tour across India this month. You do not want to miss his breath-taking performance, as he comes to Mumbai. Gear up, get your dancing shoes on and enter a groovy world of music.

When: Nov 26, 4 pm

Where: MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex Rd, G Block BKC, MMRDA Area, Kalina, Bandra East, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Superiority Complex

NCPA Off-Stage presents Shreeja Chaturvedi, famous for her deadpan humour, brings you an hour of everything she has ever written on stage. An hour that can only be described as funny, she claims. Requests for other adjectives were ignored. Some people insist on calling it revolutionary, Chaturvedi can neither confirm nor deny that.

When: Nov 20, 7 pm

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai

To book a place visit: ncpamumbai.com

Musically Yours By The Kakkars Live In Metaverse

In their first metaverse concert, Neha and Tony Kakkar take to the stage in an arena built specifically for their show. Blending cutting-edge technology, spectacular lighting and some of the most beloved songs ever sung by the Kakkar siblings, the event takes on a whole new meaning as they appear in a ground-breaking virtual concert that needs to be seen to be believed.

When: Nov 26, 8.45 pm

Where: Online (Watch on Zoom)

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com