Lighting our senses from within is real Diwali

What we seek is purity in spirituality. A fine thread of spirituality runs through all religious practices. What we actually seek is real happiness and freedom from all kleshas.

In Indian culture, there are four goals in the life of every person, which are called Purushartha – Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha. Of these four, Moksha is considered the most sacred and important. The ultimate aim of every person's life is the attainment of salvation. That's why life has no goal of its own, every goal is created and painted by our mind, we like to think and dream of a time in future which would be happy, pleasant and very joyful in our mind. But the truth is that the dream of the future remains the dream. Because we are thinking about that time which has not come yet, it is not yet present. The future is on our minds and always remains on our minds.

Now, only awareness and experience exist. From the spiritual point of view, there are no goals and objectives in life ever. We get only the moments of the present, and if we live in the present, this can be the goal of our life. Only then we will be able to be centred in ourselves and attain the state of pure witnessing the changing scenes of life. So that the infinite energy of the senses can flourish in us, and life can reach its source. But because of our minds, we tend to live only on the surface or the circumference, because of all the banter we can’t move towards the source which is the centre. Our five senses multiply into millions of perceptions and these perceptions give us a merry-go-round. There is a multitude of stimulations which vary from high-low, good-bad, exciting-depressing, pain-pleasure etc. our mind keeps wandering and is in a constant state of flux. This becomes a whirlpool of complexities.

Read Also Mickey Mehta: Holistic and hybrid forms of fitness will be the new normal

Our shastras and shastris have pointed to moksha and nirvana, which means liberation and salvation… as the only purpose of this life. So obviously, only purpose becomes the ultimate goal. This is where mankind has missed out on its interpretation. When moksha and nirvana become your desire and aspiration, the question of freedom from desire and aspiration stares strongly in our faces without solutions in sight.

“Jaagruti”, “Sajakta”, and “Aantrik Bodh” translate into moksha and nirvana. So, remember the desire for liberation and salvation itself will take you away from it.

Upanishads and tao-te-ching point towards dissolving totally in every moment of life and becoming “kaivalya” – the absolute. This oneness, wholeness, and being integrated freeze you from discrimination and dimensions. No highs and lows, black and white, weak and strong, happy and sad etc. Lao Tzu says in the Tao: Arrive without moving. If you want to rise above, then take the lowest position, even the biggest journey is decided by walking one step at a time. Here, I would like to write about Gautama Buddha’s insights, “stop” disrupt the pattern of the mindless moment of life and bring awareness to the present moment, time and time again.

One Russian philosopher, George Gurdjieff, had introduced an activity based on this philosophy… stop-statue! Freezing at the moment one thus discontinuing from pre-conditioned psychological patterns of behaviour and neutralizing the past. And for a longer period, one remains in the STOP position or PAUSE position cutting off all activity and shutting off all senses. This in itself is liberating.

The only religion of Mankind should be freedom – liberation – and have an objective of less individuality. The known and the knower should be one phenomena and one should be completely alive in the process of knowing. This delivers us from the circles of life, from the circus of life and the suffering of life. So being an indivisible Duality which we call, “The Individual” is the way forward. The path of the pathless is the path of the ultimate way.

Liberty Initialized…Mankind Mickeymized!!!

(Mickey Mehta is a global leading holistic health guru and life coach)