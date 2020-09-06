JCB Prize for Literature longlist 2020: Penning their own victory song

The first Nobel Prize in Literature has been in existence for over a century, but only 15 women have had the honour of being worthy of the prize. There was a huge lag period of 25 years (1966-1991) when no women author was picked for the award. Not the maven Maya Angelou, a personal favourite, nor the prolific Ursula K. Le Guin, who the popular author Neil Gaiman cites as a strong influence, among a sizable list were deemed worthy.

The odds

There’s also the fact that while women authors have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature more frequently than in any of the other categories, the odds are actually stacked against them. That’s not to suggest that women haven’t won any of the big literary awards — it’s just that compared to the other sex, the ratio does seem skewed.

In India, while there are a clutch of literary awards, women authors have seldom got their due, as has been the case the world over, but the trend’s changing. Take the JCB Prize, for instance. Established in 2018, the richest literary honour in India was bagged by Madhuri Vijay for her debut novel, The Far Field, in its second year. The jury citation was glowing when it proclaimed “The Far Field is an impressively ambitious novel of stunning emotional and psychological acuity.”

Trends are changing

August end saw the Singapore Literature Prize being awarded for the first time to a young feminine voice in the English poetry section, with the festival director saying, "Gaze Back is unlike any other poetry title this year — a clarion call for gender and linguistic reclamation, searing in its sassy confidence and universal appetite.”

On Wednesday, the International Dublin Literary Award shortlisted Olga Tokarczuk, Anna Burns and Tayari Jones, winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature, the Booker Prize and the Women’s Prize for Fiction, respectively, among 10 other authors for their 2020 edition, of which eight are women. It’s worth noting that last year’s prize winner was Emily Ruskovich, another lady.

This year, the International Man Booker Prize was awarded just last week to Marieke Lucas Rigneveld for her debut novel The Discomfort of Evening, the youngest winner of the prize as yet. The 2020 JCB longlist was brought in this week with a hurrah thanks to the exciting nominees, with several first-timers, women and translations. We caught up with Dharini Bhaskar, who has won her place on the list with her debut novel These, Our Bodies Possessed by Light.

A writer speaks

“To write a book is to take a plunge in the dark. One doesn't know if the words one has spent years gathering will find an audience, a gentle critic, or even a publisher. To have one's book validated, then, by some of India's most discerning judges is certainly more than one could have ever hoped for. To me, this feels surreal,” she affirms.