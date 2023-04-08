International Safety Pin Day: From fashion to functional, 5 creative uses of safety pins

Safety pin is literally a lifesaver for most women. It can be used for several things, from fixing clothes to making jewellery, and the list goes on. We were all stuck in some other kind of situation where safety pins came in handy as a rescue aid.

But have you ever wondered why you invented this tool that is literally the life-saving hack? It was invented by Walter Hunt in 1849. Hunt was in debt for $15 and was looking for a means to pay it off. While thinking of methods to pay the debt, he was fiddling with a piece of wire, twisting it together. Soon, that twisted wire became a safety pin, and he was awarded a US patent on April 10, 1849. It was a clever invention that we use to this day, so International Safety Pin Day is celebrated on April 10. There are so many uses for this little piece of twisted metal. We present five unique uses for safety pins for you to try when the emergency situation arises.

Static cling

When you’re working with fabrics and you get a static cling every time you contact your sewing machine, or the fabric clings to your machine or thread while you’re trying to sew. The metal of a safety pin can be pinned anywhere on your fabrics to avoid static shock. Sometimes, you feel the static cling near your pant leg’s hem. You can quickly fix it by affixing it with a safety pin around your pant’s hem. It will put a stop to annoying static cling.

Temporarily tailor your clothes

If you are female, then you can understand it well. It’s hard to feel confident and pulled together when you’re wearing clothes that are too big or loose. Safety pins are ideal for quick-fix tailoring tasks at home. It can be used to shorten the hem of your trousers or to keep your rolled cuffs in place. Wearing a shirt that is too loose and have no time to change it? Grab the excess fabric at your back, secure it with a safety pin, and pull on a coat to conceal the proof. And voila, task accomplished.

First Aid Kit

You may be wondering what the purpose of a safety pin in a first aid kit is. Let me tell you that this is extremely helpful when you’re injured and can’t locate a bandage pin. You can simply use a safety pin in this circumstance to keep your bandage in place. It is also useful for securing bandages in difficult-to-bandage areas, such as the hands and toes. A few pins may hold gauze in an effective position better than tape.

Keep Paired Items Organized

Do you also feel irritated while finding your socks for getting ready for work? Well, it feels like the socks have invisible magnets that repel their mates? There’s no other logical explanation for why it’s always so difficult to keep these matched pairs together. You can use safety pins to keep your socks together before tossing them in the wash; you will never have this issue again. You can also try this trick to keep your gloves together with their matching scarves and hats.

Decorating Cake

This is one of the most unique uses of a safety pin that you have ever heard of. So you are the type of person who has recently started baking, or you love making homemade birthday cakes? Then this is helpful for you. Sometimes, you make spelling errors, or there is not enough space on the cake for the full name. Well, you can use the safety pin here. You can start by writing out the name with the pin, then retracing it with the icing. Through this, there will be fewer chances of spelling errors, and the cake won’t run out of space.