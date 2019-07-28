India-inspired iconic dishes from across the globe

One of the greatest things about travel, I have learned over the years, is the unmatched sensation of serendipity that creeps up on me almost everywhere I go on my many trips around the world. And while that sudden, unexpected discovery of something unfamiliar thrills me, I’ve very often found myself drawing parallels to things I can find, see…and yes, taste back home!

I’ve often been dumbfounded when tucking into something local and indigenous, I suddenly get a familiar, yet oxymoronically different flavour tricking my taste buds. And while it keeps happening more often than not, I’ve noted down a few dishes that are so very much influenced by Indian cuisine, that to an untrained palate, they may as well be the real desi deal.

Here are four of my top India-influenced local food discoveries from places as diverse as Japan and South Africa that each show us how food is invariably a universal connector:

Katsukarē from Japan

Although the second part of this ultra-popular Japanese dish’s name i.e. ‘karē’ may give you a hint that it is somewhere related to ‘curry’, it is an out-and-out local Japanese invention with a hint of Indian flavours liberally sprinkled over it. The dish consists of a pork cutlet called tonkatsu served with a portion of Japanese rice and a mild, sweetish-tasting thick curry sauce. Now, for the uninitiated, curry was introduced to Japan in the late 18th century when the Indian subcontinent was under colonial rule by the British Empire. However, it wasn’t until the early 20th century, when curry was adopted by the Japanese Navy and Army, that the dish began to become popular with the Japanese. And today, there is no stopping the curry from being a perennial favourite all over Japan.