Hug Day 2023: Know the hidden meaning behind these 5 types of hugs

Valentine's Week is not just for individuals who are dating or in a relationship but for everyone who is in love. In Valentine's Week, after celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, and Promise Day, then finally comes Hug Day.

Love can be best expressed through cosy and warm hugs. Hugs can be used to express a diverse range of feelings. You can use them when words fail to express your emotions. Hugs aren't just for couples and children. Rather, you can share them with family, friends, and coworkers.

According to many research, hugs raise the level of oxytocin, or the "feel good" chemical, in your brain. It can instantly boost your mood, and you can start feeling good. It also helps to cut down on stress in a difficult situation. Hugs can bring solace during difficult situations. But not every hug is the same. A hug has different meanings at different times. Here are five types of hugs and what they subtly convey.

Put your head on my shoulder

This hug happens when either the guy or the woman places their head on their partner's shoulder. If you and your loved one frequently hug, you should be aware that you two have a great connection, love, and affection for each other and are both keen to spend your lives looking after each other. Your relationship is going well because you both have a great deal of respect and love for each other.

Read Also Meet the globetrotters: These individuals have left their jobs to travel the world

Back it up

These are the sneaky hugs where your loved ones approach you from behind and envelop you in a tight embrace, leaving you feeling truly loved. These are the kinds of hugs you get from close family members and loved ones. These hugs indicate that your partner is particularly fond of you. It also indicates that they have missed you and are excited to see you again. It is a personal hug, one that makes you feel incredibly comfortable and loved. This kind of hug is given to someone to assure them that "I've got your back." It is a subtle way to say, "I am with you," and they will be there to calm you in times of need.

Heart-to-heart connection

Needless to say, this is the most crucial and powerful hug that your loved one can give you. In this hug, both people's hearts touch each other, and the spark uplifts. It is also known as a "comforting hug" as it calms and comforts the person you hug. It is a very personal and intimate kind of hug. Sometimes, you can also give this hug to embrace someone who is extremely tired or emotionally drained. In that moment, it expresses your concern for the other person and your desire to ease their pain.

Read Also From Arjun Bijlani to Srishti Garg: These individuals share what makes them feel good

Intimate touch

This is a lover's hug. It's a full-body hug with direct eye contact. The most valuable part of this hug is eye contact. It takes this kind of hug to a new level, clearly becoming more than just physical contact. If you're getting these kinds of hugs, it suggests you have a special relationship with this person. If you like this person, hug them back and tell them that they have a special place in your heart as well.

Straddle

This hug occurs when the woman takes the initiative and leaps into her man's arms. She also wraps her legs over his, pinning them down. This hug indicates how deeply the woman loves the man. If you frequently give this form of a hug to a special someone, it indicates that the two of you have a strong bond and are deeply in love. You're at ease with each other's bodies and will most likely end up together, especially if your partner responds positively to these hugs.

Read Also 7 ways to be happy at the workplace

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)