How metaverse is revolutionising various industries by helping them target the tech-savvy generation

For the last few months, the metaverse has been creating waves in the tech world. From fashion to education... Every industry and field is leveraging the 3D virtual world to amplify businesses. The virtual world allows users to make 3D avatars of themselves and interact with each other. You can make friends, play games, exchange ideas… Everything and anything is possible here. In simple terms, it’s a parallel virtual world to our human world.

Simplifying the metaverse further, Hafiz Khan, Founder, Hubble Entertainment, says, “The metaverse is a hypothetical iteration of the internet as a single, universal, and immersive virtual world. The metaverse is a lot more than a marketing facelift. Applications for metaverse technology include improving work productivity, interactive learning environments, e-commerce, real estate and fashion, health, events, and more.”

Read Also Here's how metaverse can play a role in revolutionising and upskilling Edtech in India

Several industries are using the virtual world to woo consumers. The metaverse has especially benefitted companies that are into event planning. Talking about the benefits of the virtual world for businesses, Hafiz says, “Moving with the times is of utmost importance. Getting your guests comfortable whether online or offline remains our responsibility. Metaverse will help everyone reach their desired place on time avoiding the inevitable traffic. It makes it simple to attend every demand at a minimum cost. The backstage nervousness will reduce tenfold in the new verse. You will never have to cut down your guestlist for any event.”

The metaverse can host various events of any size, from small team-building activities to significant corporate and live events. For example, singer Daler Mehndi was one of the first Indian artistes to hold a concert in the metaverse. A renowned jewellery brand recently unveiled its new collection in the metaverse.

Read Also Five advantages of having your business on Metaverse

Today, when the world is fighting deadly viruses like Covid-19 and is still not in the clear from the pandemic, the metaverse becomes an easy tool to hold large events. In fact, of late, there are even weddings being conducted in the metaverse.

“Metaverse has benefitted the event industry by diminishing geographical barriers. Everything you need in an event can be made available. It provides more reliable audience data. Through metaverse, you can experience the most expensive locations with a minimum budget. All you require is a VR Headset, VR Hand controllers, and gloves,” says Louis D’Souza, Director, Tamarind Global.

The metaverse is a fun and creative way to connect with customers. It can be a game-changer in the coming years. “The metaverse’s highly immersive and adaptable design makes it suitable for organising events of almost any size, including significant trade shows and similar gatherings. There is no limit on the number of participants in the metaverse. In the coming years, with more advancements in technology, it will give us the impression that we are physically present at the event. It gives up a vast possibility for organising highly immersive and scalable events. There are many ideas in the part of the metaverse that matters most to the events business,” concludes Divya Batra, Head of Marketing, Haldiram Snacks.

Read Also How Metaverse can impact the world, future of technology