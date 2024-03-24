Holi 2024: A comprehensive Pre And Post-Skincare Guide For An Unforgettable Celebration

Holi, the revered festival of colours, brings boundless joy and exuberance as vibrant hues fill the air and hearts. Amidst the revelry, it's essential to remember the delicate needs of our skin, often subjected to the rigours of harsh chemicals and pigments during the festivities.

To ensure that our skin remains healthy and radiant throughout the celebration, a thorough pre and post skincare routine becomes imperative ITC Fiama Brand Ambassador Sara Ali Khan, "Holi is one of my favourite times of the year, where I eagerly anticipate the vivacious colors, playful pichkaris, and cherished moments with friends and family," shares Sara Ali Khan. "To fully savour the festivities, I prioritize my skin prep." Sara advocates for the use of a mild oil and sunscreen pre-Holi to facilitate easy colour removal.

Pre-Holi skincare tips

Gummies for nourishment: Dr. Archana Gupta, the visionary Founder of Purna Gummies, underscores the significance of nourishing the skin before Holi with nutraceutical gummies, including vitamin C and hydration variants. These supplements serve as a robust foundation for resilient and supple skin, preparing it for the vibrant onslaught of colours and chemicals.

Sun protection: Shielding the skin from the sun's harmful rays is paramount during outdoor Holi revelries. Swati Vakharia, Founder of Nabhi Sutra, advocates for a dual-layered barrier approach, involving the application of ghee cream followed by coconut oil. This strategy not only minimises colour penetration but also safeguards the skin from UV damage, ensuring a radiant complexion post-celebrations.

Avoid heavy makeup: Deepali Bansal, the enterprising CEO, and Founder of Suroskie, advises against heavy makeup on the day of Holi. Heavy cosmetics have the propensity to clog pores and exacerbate skin irritation when combined with colors. Opting for minimal makeup forms a protective shield against direct color contact, preserving the skin's natural vitality.

Maintain hydration: Increasing water intake in the days preceding Holi is pivotal to maintaining skin hydration from within. Following the advice of skincare experts, aiming for eight to ten glasses of water daily fosters supple skin and facilitates the expulsion of toxins, ensuring a healthy and glowing complexion.

Post-Holi Skincare Tips

Gentle colour removal: After the jubilant celebrations, delicately removing colours from the skin is imperative to prevent irritation and redness. Harsh scrubbing is discouraged, with experts advocating for the use of mild cleansers or oil-based alternatives mixed with lukewarm water, ensuring a gentle yet effective cleansing experience.

Hydration is paramount: To replenish the skin's moisture reservoirs post-Holi, a hydrating serum infused with potent ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin is recommended. These components lock in moisture, ensuring supple and rejuvenated skin, thus mitigating the effects of prolonged colour exposure.

Soothing mask application: To assuage any lingering redness or irritation post-Holi, the application of masks containing calming constituents such as chamomile, glycerin, and aloe vera is highly recommended. These masks aid in restoring the skin's equilibrium, offering respite from discomfort caused by colour exposure.

As we embrace the kaleidoscope of Holi, let's not overlook the significance of prioritizing our skin's health and well-being. By adhering to a comprehensive pre and post skincare regimen encompassing moisturisation, sun protection, gentle colour removal, hydration, and soothing treatments, we can revel in the joyous celebration while preserving our skin's radiance and vitality. Let the colours of Holi illuminate our spirits as our skin exudes a luminous glow, a testament to our commitment to holistic well-being.