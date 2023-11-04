Hives (Urticaria): Causes And Cure

Urticaria is a common condition that causes itchy hives or rashes on the skin due to certain foods, medicines, and stress. It is an inflammatory response due to allergens causing the release of histamine, which is present in our body and produces itching and rashes. The most common symptoms are swelling on the face, under eyes and lips, breathing difficulties, abdominal cramps, and more.

In Ayurveda, this condition is called sheeta pitta, udrad or kotha depending on the involvement of doshas and dhatus.

Due to wrong food and lifestyle, vata and kapha doshas are aggravated along with weak pachakagni. Digestive fire leads ama or toxin to accumulate and produce inflammation in the system causing symptoms like rashes or hives on the skin with itching, burning, and mild pricking discomfort.

Urticaria is a very common problem and usually doesn't require treatment.

What causes it?

All kinds of nuts and seeds, shellfish, red meat, milk products like cheese and cottage cheese, sugar, drinks like coffee, alcohol, excessive pickled, fried, salty and refined foods.

Allergic reaction from medicines like sulfa drugs and penicillin.

Stress, fear, excessive exercise, exposure to strong sun and cold winds.

In Ayurveda, there are some easy steps to get rid of this problem.

How to cure it?

Since inflammation releases histamine in the body, the main treatment is to stop the inflammation.

The following are easy ways to control inflammation:

Fasting is the best medicine, as the body starts self-healing. Fasting kindles digestive fire which clears toxins from the body including histamine. In chronic cases, it's recommended to observe fasting once in 10 days by drinking water and eating vegetable soup.

Avoid consuming foods that trigger or cause hives and rashes. Recommended foods include seasonal fruits, raw and cooked vegetables, rice, and moong.

Turmeric is the best medicine and a common spice used in every home. It contains antihistamine and anti-inflammatory properties. Regular intake of turmeric powder (one teaspoon with a pinch of black pepper powder) will work wonders.

Instant remedy for skin rashes and itching: 100 ml of coconut oil, half teaspoon of camphor powder; mix well and apply once or twice daily on affected areas.

It's advisable to consult an Ayurveda physician for proper diagnosis and treatment.

(The writer is a qualified internationally renowned Ayurveda consultant, expert in pulse diagnosis, and holds 15 years of experience)

Read Also Ayurveda: All You Need To Know About Diabetes Reversal

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)