Hexagram 14: Providence Blesses The Sincere

Pic: Freepik

The sun is considered auspicious in all cultures as it is life-affirming symbolizing wealth and abundance. The sun also implies a warning to avoid waste or squander it on selfish gluttony. When you draw Hexagon 14 as a reading, expect abundance of the pleasures of life; both spiritual pleasures as well as worldly pleasures, which if harmonized will lead to spiritual delight. Casting this hexagram may also be an expression of gratitude for a spiritual purpose with universal benefits. When action and restraint come at the right time, the reward is great. It is a time to succeed through the possession of great resources. Much can be achieved and ready support can be found.

Key phrases associated with Hexagram 14 include being great, great possession, abundance, affluence, plenty, the source of success, and pleasure.

The Leader

A decision maker who is modest, attracts people of great ability and clear vision because they know that through him, their voices will be heard and their contributions, effectively, to produce great advancements. An arrogant person attracts sycophants seeking their own advancements, caring little for great accomplishments, unless it is for their own interests, reveals the Book of Changes.

The superior man, being modest, is capable of being a great moral leader. He shows direction not by fire and command, but by promoting policies that genuinely promote good and stand up against evil. Great men do not submit to tyrannical leadership, nor enhance the pride of an autocrat; their allegiance can be won only by a leader who permits them to use and express their great abilities. A group of such great talent can gather great success.

Read Also Hexagram 20: An Indication Of Contemplation And Meditation

In The Picture

In the middle of the canvas we see a middle-aged farmer holding a basket of scrumptious red fruits standing in a field. He is bald only in the middle of his head with hair on the sides, wearing many layers of bright red-orange clothes, a blue scarf and sturdy shoes. In the background on his left is a beautiful cottage with decorative pillars and a lady in the veranda while there are branches laden with fresh red fruits on his right. The background has thick green branches of trees above which a little sky and a white mountain top are seen.

Sometimes the great old man or Da You is seen holding the moon interpreted as The Master of Changes. Phases of the moon represent changes in nature. Indian astrology, palmistry, face reading and related astrological sciences are completely based upon the moon (Chandrapradhan), unlike the west, where the Sun is the dominant and leading factor (Zodiac or Sun Signs).

INTERPRETING THE LINES

LINE 1 (YANG-Bottom line)

Upon finding initial success promptly, with ease, and innocently, choose to be conscious, mindful of troubles; for that initial success is not mastery nor experience. Stay vigilant, guard against self-indulgence to meet bigger challenges. Skilful restraint without ego or arrogance, a relaxed and detached demeanour is the way ahead.

LINE 2 (YANG)

Strength is in being adaptable, accommodating, compatible, flexible, amid the most exacting times calling for firm leadership. This is the first lesson of leadership. Sometimes resolute leadership leads to mistakes; carry the load yet be open to help. The dependable support of trustworthy friends is a great asset. Wealth or assets are to be used for overall welfare.

LINE 3 (YANG)

A reminder that gratitude is of essence even when one has worked hard to achieve success. Success shared is success multiplied, so give, make an offering to the needy. Wealth is a fluid asset, so there is no point in hoarding it or squandering it. By sharing it, you will not be possessed by your wealth or controlled by it or given into the greed of accumulating more and more; rather gain joy and relish it with a free spirit.

Read Also Numerology: Choose Essential Oils Based On Your Birth Number

LINE 4 (YANG)

This line refers to those who are consumed by comparison leading to feelings of hatred, envy which translate into rash behaviour and ill will. Use your discretion to know the folly of boasting. Success comes from being focused on the goal. Let go of pride, ego and futile competition with false images about others. It is a sheer waste of time, energy and resources. Be the first one to give in a group of wealthy peers, even if you are low on assets. This will ensure a free spirit instilling self-confidence and a sense of equality.

LINE 5 (YING)

It is imperative to build inner stature during times of prosperity, abundance as wealth loses its sheen over sincerity. Being truthful, honest, sincere will instil a sense of dignity and find the favour of fortune. It is then the spontaneous nature of a successful person.

LINE 6 (YANG-Above)

Being replete with assets, prosperous and influential; yet humbly looking up at the heavens in gratitude is a rare sign of utmost success arising out of gaining harmony with people and events. Providence aids those who live with faith and gratitude. Only the highly favoured get this sign of abundance which is a blessing from divine providence. Well-deserved and timely recognition of efforts from the family and the world has come from honest, sincere efforts. Expect and move toward utmost success.

(The writer is a Reiki and Naturopathy practitioner, and also practices Astrology as a hobby)

Read Also Hexagram 60: How To Implement Limitations And Restrictions To Be A Better Person

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)