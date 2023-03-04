Groove to Martin Garrix’s electric beats as he takes us on a foot-tapping journey during his ongoing India tour

Pic: Louis Van Baar

DJs are well known for their ability to blend sounds with electronic music, and the young and charming Martin Garrix, the Dutch artist and Record Producer, needs no introduction. As a two-time MTV Europe Music Awards winner and four-time World’s number-one DJ, he features at the top of most DJ rankings around the world.

For those uninitiated, Martin Garrix was born Martijn Gerard Garritsen in 1996 in the Netherlands, and he first began playing music at the age of eight. He was inspired to become a DJ after watching Dutch DJ Tiësto perform at the opening ceremony of the Olympics at Athen in 2004. After this, he downloaded a digital music production online and began composing.

Ironically, it was Tiësto who discovered Garrix in 2012, and ever since, there was no looking back for him. He comments matter-of-factly, “Tiesto inspired me to start experimenting with electronic music in the first place. Without him, there would be no Martin Garrix right now.”

Later, marching to the beat of his compositions — a trait that unbeknownst to him would carry him extremely far — he debuted with the single Animals back in 2013, which solidified Garrix as the new face of electronic music at the early age of 17 years.

Ever since, there has been no looking back. His love and passion for producing good music have cultivated him into a cultural phenomenon that inspires budding producers and fans. He has been the most successful DJ-Producer championing the pop and electronic scene. He has taken his expertise across the globe by headlining festivals, breaking through territories, and collaborating with major names in the industry. He also founded his very own electronic dance music record label, STMPD, RCRDS in 2016 and is a mentor to upcoming artists. His music, record label, and shows have made him one of the richest in the business.

With a pleasing personality and lively visage, he is also a brand ambassador for many big brands.

Garrix is now in India with eight shows across eight major metros spanning over ten days. His itinerary, is billed as one of the “largest arena show to be witnessed- in India.” His shows in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, are presented by Asia’s largest dance music festival, Sunburn. He is performing in Chennai today, in Pune and Mumbai on March 8, Kolkata on March 10, and Ahmedabad on March 12.

It is all about the music and his instinctive approach to his work as both a DJ and producer that has earned Garrix a legion of fans all across the globe.

Thus, he states, “A big part of my most loyal fanbase is out there in India and I’ve done some of my biggest, most amazing shows here. It’s been a long time since I last performed in India, and I’m really looking forward to it. I can’t wait to party together with all of my fans. I’m expecting a lot of energy at the shows.”

Feeling at home he says, “This is my seventh visit to India already, but it never gets old. I always get so much love from my fans whenever I come to India, so the shows here are definitely something special.”

He recalls how his perception of India, was influenced by the movies, “My first visit to India was in 2016, and it was so special. I remember the first time I was so amazed to see all the sceneries you know from movies in real life.” Sharing his thoughts on the music scenario in India, he says, “It’s great to see the electronic scene growing in India and more local talent and shows coming up here.”

Wonder what fascinates him apart from music, and he is prompt to answer, “I love to experience the culture of countries I visit, and I will definitely try to get some sightseeing done. But my travel schedule is quite hectic,” he confesses.

At every show, Garrix firmly establishes his place in the playlists of electronic music enthusiasts with his wildly popular tracks like Scared to be Lonely, Animals, In the Name of Love, and Summer Days. He lights up the stage with his music, making the crowd groove to his electric beats.

And he promises, “There will definitely be some new music in the shows in India, and we’re also working on a couple of surprises...”