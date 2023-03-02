MUMBAI: 5 Vibrant Things to do this WEEKEND; apart from Holi Party | FPJ

When weekend is here, do not fear. As we are here, so that you can completely enjoy these two days of relaxation without having to worry about what to do and where to go? Though the colourful festival, Holi is just a few days later but if you wish to indulge in learning new skills like painting to just listening live musical performance to an exclusive event only for women; here is the listicle.

Take a look:

Conscious Culture Festival- A Free Entry Event

onscious Culture Festival- A Free Entry event |

It is a carbon conscious event with curated workshops for mindful living, ethical shopping, music, art and food. There would also be electrifying live music performances by Madboy and Mink and Your chin, hands-on seminars and art installations.

Where: Jio World Drive, Mumbai

When: March 4-5, From 2 pm onwards

Live music performance by Basti Ka Hasti fame MC Stan

Basti Ka Hasti fame MC Stan | YouTube

MC Stan proudly calls himself as 'Basti Ka Hasthi' enjoys a fan following of 7.7 million on Instagram. Basti Ka Hasti fame MC Stan will be performing in Mumbai. MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Shaikh, also took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with a whopping over Rs 31 lakh, after he was feted as the winner.

Where: Nesco Centre Hall 4, Goregaon (E) Mumbai

When: March 5. 7 pm onwards

Cost: ₹ 799 onwards

Fluid Art Workshop

Fluid Art Workshop | Pinterest

It is a pre-Holi bash but here, you can learn to paint. Fluid art by Impressions Art will help you learn several pouring techniques, basics of acrylic paints and colour combinations. At the end of the session, you can take home a beautiful piece of art, made by you.

Where: Fable Powai, Mumbai

When: March 5. From 12-2 pm

Cost: ₹1600 (Includes all materials and refreshments)

Celebrate 'Womanhood' with Woman Fest 2023

Celebrate 'Womanhood' with Woman Fest 2023 |

Woman Fest 2023 will be an event with a wonderful mèlange of gourmet foods, exciting fashion and apparel stalls, rocking live music, interactive workshops and a host of other fun activities for all and open mic hour exclusively for women to celebrate Women's Day, that falls on March 8.

They will give prizes like airline tickets, hotel stay vouchers, restaurant vouchers, exciting hampers to the winners (of the activities conducted) among the attendees.

Where: D'Monte Park Recreation Club, Mumbai

When: March 4-5. From 3-7 pm

Cost: ₹300 onwards

Coffee Painting Workshop

Coffee Painting Workshop | Pinterest

Coffee Painting, a monochromatic art form where you can use different shades of coffee to create artistic things on a water color paper. You will get to learn to prepare the shades of coffee for painting, work with watercolor paper and various brush strokes. They will provide you with all the art material. Finally, you can take home, the beautiful framed painting.

When: March 5 at 5 pm.

Where: Mayura Aureole Co Living, Goregaon (E), Mumbai

Cost: ₹950