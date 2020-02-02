Gossip: Raveena Tandon launches Chatrabhuj Narsee School's state-of-the-art shooting range

Sharp shooter!

Shooting star Raveena Tandon was in another shoot altogether! Yes, the actor was seen at Chatrabhuj Narsee School in Kandivali that launched its state-of-the-art shooting range on its campus.

Set up in collaboration with Ronak Pandit Shooting Centre (RPSC), this Olympic standard shooting range offers students an opportunity to learn another sport and this is also available to the public after school hours. Former world No.1 pistol shooter and Arjuna awardee Heena Sidhu was there with Minal Thacker, managing trustee, Chatrabhuj Narsee School.

Excited over this shooting range was Ronak Pandit, gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games and silver medallist at the Asian Games and his wife Heena Sidhu, Olympic level shooter and partner at RPSC.

Make me a double

You could not ask for a single peg, you had to ask for a double — one for the bride-to-be and one for the groom-to-be. Yes, it was the pre-wedding cocktail party of famed fashion designer and stylist to the stars Sonaakshi Raaj, looking lovely in an oxblood evening gown and jewellery by Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewels, and restaurateur Nikhil Merani at Estella.

Guests at this venue overlooking Juhu beach included Raveena Tandon, Poonam Dhillon, Nushrat Bharucha, Kriti Kharbanda, Krishika Lulla, Sonal Chauhan, Malvika Raaj, Abhimanyu Dassani, Mandana Karimi, Shirley Setia, Kunal Rawal, Renu Oberoi, Rebecca Dewan, Yasmin Karachiwala and Srishti Rhode.

The cheer was on at the bar with special cocktails crafted by Diageo brand ambassador Afzal Kaba that included King & Queen (Johnnie Walker Black Label, spice tropical reduction, fizz, Absinthe), Rio (Ciroc, blue pea tea, orange bitters) and Capias (The Singleton, white chocolate, Matcha tea). There were tasty starters and a delightful dinner, too.

Over to Thane!

Now, there is one more Angrezi Patiyalaa - Kitchen & Bar. Yes, after the Andheri place, Vishal Doshi has opened another one, this one at Korum Mall in Thane.

His business partners Ravi Punjabi and Al Patel were there with him on opening night to welcome guests like Smita Gondkar, Shanthipriya, Charu Kashyap, Sabyasachi Sathpathy and Nisha Haraale among many more.

In store for guests were catchy music, cool cocktails, Indian, Continental and Oriental cuisine. Catching the eye of the invitees on launch day was the chic patio, trendy tables and comfy seating, lamps and greenery all around, arches with that old-world royalty look and brickwork. The merry mix of English decor and a desi vibe captivated all the guests.

Cool by the pool

The poolside of Oheka at C’est la Vie in Bandra was the fitting location for The Wedding Show presented by The Look Book, a curation by Aastha Jain and Heena Raj. This two-day wedding affair was inaugurated by Sangita Jindal.

It was time for fine wines along with some tasty appetisers with guests trying to find a vantage view to see the show as the models glided on the ramp built across the blue waters of the swimming pool.

Designers featured included 5X by Ajit Kumar, Aartivijay Gupta, Amalin Dutta, Babita Malkani, Bubber Couture, Chalk Studio, Mandira Bedi Designs, Natasha J, Jewels by Ravi, Jaipur, Jhoomer Jewels, Rebecca Dewan, Sharbari Studio, Sonaakshi Raaj and Zuri. The emcee of the evening, Pritee Kathpal, opted for a Zuri creation which was a good choice.