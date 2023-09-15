Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 Apps That Will Make You Festive Ready

Aarti Sangrah

This app was created to give users access to Aarti for different deities. Ganesh, Hanuman, Krishna, Laxmi, Ram, Ramayan, Sai, Sai Hindi, Sai Marathi, Saraswati, Shani, Shiva, Vishnu, and Durga are among the 14 gods and goddesses represented in the collection of Aartis. Each aarti is devoted to a single deity and is done in a specific manner to convey devotion and reverence for them. With the use of the app, users can read the lyrics while simultaneously listening to the aarti in audio format.

Available: iOS and Android

Aarti Guide Pro

Is there a shortage of aarti books? Or perhaps you simply lack knowledge of Ganesha aartis. There is no issue. Is Devanagari difficult to read? Don't worry about it! Or would you prefer that kids attend the aarti? This is the perfect aarti companion for the Ganesh holiday, pujas, and devotional events, so you'll be thrilled. The English translations of all the Devanagari aartis have been completed.

Available: iOS and Android

Festival Cards

Most families are gearing up for Ganesh ji’s arrival. Most households are preparing for the coming of Ganesh Ji. If you're looking for new ways to extend or exchange festive pleasantries for Ganesh Chaturthi, this app also has you covered. For every occasion, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid, Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas, and others, the app has over 400 combinations. Even a selfie or a customized message can be included in the greeting.

Available: iOS and Android

Urban clap

Urban clap is one of the most popular apps for home services. The services range from cleaning, gardening, and even painting your house. You just need to click on the services required, select the offer that suits you, and book it. And you are ready for the upcoming festivals.

Available: iOS and Android

Nakoda

Nakoda is another app that will help you with all sorts of home cleaning. You can hire your desired service with these apps. From cleaning and plumbing to even setting up your house for the festivals, you can find all the desired home services here. They offer amazing and affordable services.

Available: iOS and Android