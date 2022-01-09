From Tata Altroz EV to BMW i4, here are six electric cars to look forward to in 2022

In a world where conscious buying is becoming a real thing, it comes as no surprise that even the auto industry is moving towards greener and cleaner alternatives. While the Indian streets are still roaring with gasoline motors, homegrown electric car manufacturer Tata Motors selling more than 2000 units of Nexon and Tigor EVs in December 2021 simply showcases India’s growing inclination towards EVs. Interestingly, in order to promote the use of EVs among the people and commit to clean mobility practice, the government of Maharashtra from January 1, 2022, has decided to purchase or rent only electric vehicles for the use of government and civic bodies. As EVs are gaining popularity due to rising fuel prices, allocated subsidies and environmental concerns, it’s time to take a look at the upcoming electrical vehicles that will be catering to both luxury and mass buys in 2022.

Budget EVs

Tata Altroz EV

Where there is an EV car, there is Tata. After tasting a milestone success in the segment, the company is set to launch Altroz EV. Coming from one of the most trusted stables, the motor comes with a new Ziptron technology. First showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the premium hatchback is expected to be priced between Rs 12-15 lakh. Rival to Venue, XUV300 and Kiger, the car is the first one to be built on the futuristic and versatile Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture. The car is an amalgamation of sporty silhouette, new technology and will give a range of 250-300 km.

Mahindra eKUV100

First displayed during the 2020 Auto Expo, the launch of the car was delayed due to the shortage of semiconductor chips. Expected to be priced at an affordable Rs 8.25 lakh, the compact SUV is suitable for short commutes that give a range of 150km. Packed with a 15.9kWh battery, the motor produces 54hp of power and 120Nm of peak torque.

MG Motor

Joining the list of budget buys this year is a new coupe by the British automotive marque. The new electric crossover will be launched at an affordable price of Rs 10-15 lakh. The move comes with an aim to target the mass segment and compete with the likes of Tata’s EV range. A follow-up to the ZS-EV, the new SUV will be based on the global platform but at the same time will be localised as per the Indian market to achieve the desired price. Expected to be launched sometime this year, this particular model by MG Motors is expected to generate a good number of bookings.

Luxury EVs

BMW i4

Ever since the German carmaker unveiled iX, the company has been actively working on EVs. With a plan to ramp up its electrics profile, the company has announced its next electric four-door coupe, the BMW i4, from the four-series family. Reimagined and re-engineered, the car is packed in A 4 series body bidding goodbye to the gasoline engine with an electric one. BMW i4 is expected to launch in the latter half of the year at the starting price of Rs 80 lakh. Available in two variants — the M50 makes 536 bhp of power and eDrive40 produces 335 bhp of power — the car will directly compete with the likes of Tesla 3 and other mid-size EV sedans.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

A breathtaking design that guarantees ultimate luxury, EQS is a first-of-its-kind, five-seater electric sedan. Expected to hit the Indian shores in mid-2022, the car is equipped with everything that comes in the S-class and is based on modular architecture for luxury. Packed with a massive 107.1 kWh battery pack, it gives you a range of up to 770 km. Priced at Rs 1.75 crore the saloon is a grandeur running on the wheels that is a delight to drive and travel in.

Mini Cooper SE

Considering the iconic status that the Mini Cooper holds, their foray into the electric market has already got them sold out instantly since they opened for booking last year in October. Equipped with a 32.6 kWh battery pack motor that produces 181 bhp of power and 270 Nm of peak torque, the car offers a range of up to 270 km on a single charge. With only limited units allocated to be sold in the Indian market, the car is expected to be launched as a completely built unit in a few weeks and will be priced between Rs 50-60 lakh.

While the year 2022 brings in a wide variety of electric cars to choose from, it remains to be seen how we will deal with the shortage of charging infrastructure. No doubt, the upcoming affordable and luxury EV ranges have got buyer set, but the crucial question remains that is India ready for an electric vehicle revolution yet?

Sunday, January 09, 2022