FPJ Anniversary 2023: What makes androgynous fashion appealing to Gen Z?

Gen Z stands out from the crowd for many things, which include opinions, creativity, and fashion. Their unique sense of fashion has given a new perspective to the Indian fashion industry. According to Gen Z, the more comfortable you feel in your fashion style, the more fashionable you are. They are more open to a gender-neutral mindset compared to other generations. It has given rise to androgynous fashion in India.

From traditional ethnic wear to gender-free silhouettes, India has come a long way and has achieved a milestone in the fashion industry. This milestone has been achieved due to the changes in the perception and expression of gender identity in India. Androgynous fashion is neither feminine nor masculine, but gender-inclusive and sexually neutral. In distinct terms, it is gender-free, unisex, or neutral way of prevailing style. Androgynous is derived from the Latin word ‘androgynus’ which comes from combining the Greek roots andro (man) and gynous (woman). It enables individuals to dress in a way that aligns with their unique identity than conforming to societal expectations.

The rise of androgynous fashion

Fashion has evolved into a realm where personal comfort, confidence, and self-expression take center stage. With easy access to social media, people are increasingly exposed to diverse fashion trends, and as a result, they have become more aware and open to experimenting with their style.

“The rise of androgynous fashion is a reflection of this shift. It offers people the freedom to embrace a gender-neutral aesthetic, breaking away from societal expectations. The key to androgynous fashion lies in feeling comfortable and confident in what one wears, and knowing how to carry oneself with grace and poise,” says Deepika Khatri, fashion designer. She recently displayed her collection at the Frankfurt Fashion Lounge and walked the red carpet at Cannes.

Celebrity Influence

Fashion is a powerful form of self-expression, but it is also a reflection of society. Lilly Singh, a YouTube star, actor, and writer, wore a black embroidered bandh gala sherwani with traditional ancestral jewellery last year. She shared a photo of her attire on Instagram. Singh’s choice of clothing demonstrated that there is more to fashion than just ‘feminine’ and ‘masculine’ classifications.

The Indian mascot of gender-fluid fashion is Ranveer Singh. He is known for his outfit and accessory choices, whether it is a pink co-ord set or a skirt. He can slay any outfit like a pro. Many Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Tamannah Bhatia, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Jim Sarbh, Radhika Apte, etc, have influenced androgynous fashion. Many individuals’ fashion sense and style are influenced by their favourite celebrities through social media.

“The rise of social media and digital platforms has democratised fashion. Fashion enthusiasts can now share their styles, discover new trends, and even influence fashion choices through their online presence. This has given rise to a more diverse fashion landscape, where everyone has a voice and can participate in shaping the industry,” reveals Deepika.

Gender fluidity

If you think that traditional Indian clothing doesn’t have gender fluidity, then you may be wrong. In the past, people understood that clothes didn’t have to be strictly for one gender. For example, the sari, an Indian attire, was worn by women but also had variations, such as the dhoti, which was commonly worn by men. These garments highlighted the versatility and adaptability of Indian fashion. Historically, Indian fashion has showcased a vibrant spectrum of gender-neutral clothing.

The Mughal era, known for its richness and grandeur, witnessed the popularity of garments like the ‘angrakhas’, a flowing tunic-like ensemble that could be worn by both men and women. However, androgynous fashion has opened the gates for many other genders to flaunt their style. “There has been a growing recognition and acceptance of non-binary and gender non-conforming individuals who do not identify strictly as male or female. This fashion allows people to express their gender identity in a way that aligns with their sense of self, rather than conforming to societal expectations,” opines, Pooja Gupta, founder of Multidesigner stores Amiraah and Idesign Studios.

Androgynous accessories

During an episode of Koffee with Karan last year, Ranveer wore the same studs and shared that he had taken the diamond earring from his mother but later replaced it with a bigger one. This shows that there is androgyny in accessories. Many fashion firms have cooperated with additional brands and launched androgynous lines of bags, shoes, and various other fashion accessories such as sunglasses, caps, and silver jewellery. The previous year saw the introduction of gender-neutral accessories from Gucci X Adidas and Chrome Hearts, respectively. This year, most luxury labels have decided to go androgynous with their creativity.

Fashion is subjective and varies from person to person. Fenil Shah, a Mumbai-based fashion photographer, says, “In the realm of art and fashion, there are no fixed rules or boundaries. It is essential to embrace innovation, trust in your creative instincts, and bring your unique ideas to life in the most extraordinary way possible.”

Talking about his fashion favourites, he shares, “My favourite fashion influencer is everyone who tries to dress for themselves, no matter if it’s trendy, a big brand, or clothing bought from the street. If you flaunt it and feel happy doing it, you’re my favourite influencer.”

