Hosting Christmas Dinner? Try This Plant-Based Menu Everyone Will Love

Christmas is that time of the year when families and friends get together for an intimate celebratory meal. With many people turning vegetarian, the menu has adapted to eggless cakes, nuts and seeds encrusted loafs, veg mains. Inviting meat-free recipes featured here promise to keep you satiated and healthy this season!

Eggless Christmas Chocolate Cake

Ingredients

For the Cake:

Maida – 1½ cups

Cocoa powder – ¼ cup

Baking soda – 1 teaspoon

Baking powder – ½ teaspoon

Sugar – 1 cup

Milk – 1 cup

Oil – ½ cup

Lemon juice – 1 tablespoon

Vanilla extract – 1 teaspoon

Salt – a pinch

For the Chocolate Ganache:

Fresh cream – ½ cup

Dark chocolate (chopped) – 1 cup

Method

Cake: Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease and line a 6” cake tin. Sift together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk sugar, milk and oil until the sugar dissolves. Add vanilla essence and vinegar to the wet mixture. Gently fold in the dry ingredients to make a smooth and free flowing batter. Pour into the prepared cake tin and bake for 30–35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. Cool completely before frosting.

Ganache: Heat the fresh cream until just warm (do not boil). Pour the warm cream over the chopped chocolate. Let it stand for 2–3 minutes, then stir gently until smooth and glossy.

Assembling: Spread the ganache evenly over the cooled cake. Allow it to set overnight in the refrigerator before slicing.

Serving tip: Garnish with Christmas sprinkles and fondant Christmas characters or buy ready toys and place on top of the cake. Serve and enjoy!

Caramelised Fig & Jalapeño Pesto Crostini with Balsamic Vinaigrette Drizzle

Ingredients:

Baguette – 1, sliced

Fresh figs – 6, sliced

Olive oil – 3 tbsp

Sugar or honey – 1 tbsp

Jalapeños – 1–2, chopped

Basil leaves – 1 cup

Garlic – 1 clove

Parmesan cheese – ¼ cup (optional)

Nuts (pine nuts or walnuts) – 2 tbsp

Balsamic vinegar – 2 tbsp

Honey – 1 tsp

Salt and pepper – to taste

Method: Toast baguette slices with olive oil until crisp. Sauté figs with sugar until caramelised. Blend basil, jalapeños, garlic, nuts, cheese, olive oil, salt and pepper into a pesto. Whisk balsamic vinegar with honey for the vinaigrette. Spread pesto on crostini, top with figs and drizzle vinaigrette.

(Recipes by Chef Swheta Aggarwal – Kookie Cake Crumble)