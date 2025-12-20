Hosting Christmas Dinner? Try This Plant-Based Menu Everyone Will Love

Christmas is that time of the year when families and friends get together for an intimate celebratory meal. With many people turning vegetarian, the menu has adapted to eggless cakes, nuts and seeds encrusted loafs, veg mains. Inviting meat-free recipes featured here promise to keep you satiated and healthy this season!
Eggless Christmas Chocolate Cake
Ingredients
For the Cake:
Maida – 1½ cups
Cocoa powder – ¼ cup
Baking soda – 1 teaspoon
Baking powder – ½ teaspoon
Sugar – 1 cup
Milk – 1 cup
Oil – ½ cup
Lemon juice – 1 tablespoon
Vanilla extract – 1 teaspoon
Salt – a pinch
For the Chocolate Ganache:
Fresh cream – ½ cup
Dark chocolate (chopped) – 1 cup
Method
Cake: Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease and line a 6” cake tin. Sift together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk sugar, milk and oil until the sugar dissolves. Add vanilla essence and vinegar to the wet mixture. Gently fold in the dry ingredients to make a smooth and free flowing batter. Pour into the prepared cake tin and bake for 30–35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. Cool completely before frosting.
Ganache: Heat the fresh cream until just warm (do not boil). Pour the warm cream over the chopped chocolate. Let it stand for 2–3 minutes, then stir gently until smooth and glossy.
Assembling: Spread the ganache evenly over the cooled cake. Allow it to set overnight in the refrigerator before slicing.
Serving tip: Garnish with Christmas sprinkles and fondant Christmas characters or buy ready toys and place on top of the cake. Serve and enjoy!
Caramelised Fig & Jalapeño Pesto Crostini with Balsamic Vinaigrette Drizzle
Ingredients:
Baguette – 1, sliced
Fresh figs – 6, sliced
Olive oil – 3 tbsp
Sugar or honey – 1 tbsp
Jalapeños – 1–2, chopped
Basil leaves – 1 cup
Garlic – 1 clove
Parmesan cheese – ¼ cup (optional)
Nuts (pine nuts or walnuts) – 2 tbsp
Balsamic vinegar – 2 tbsp
Honey – 1 tsp
Salt and pepper – to taste
Method: Toast baguette slices with olive oil until crisp. Sauté figs with sugar until caramelised. Blend basil, jalapeños, garlic, nuts, cheese, olive oil, salt and pepper into a pesto. Whisk balsamic vinegar with honey for the vinaigrette. Spread pesto on crostini, top with figs and drizzle vinaigrette.
(Recipes by Chef Swheta Aggarwal – Kookie Cake Crumble)