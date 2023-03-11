Forgotten Places of Mumbai: Soaking in the Iranian flavours of Yazdani Bakery

Yazdani Bakery, located in the Fort area of Mumbai is a historic landmark in the bustling city that has been serving freshly baked goods for over 60 years.

Established in 1950 by an Iranian man named Meherwan Zend, the history of Yazdani bakery dates back to the early 1900s when Meherwan’s grandfather came to Bombay from Yazd, a city in Iran, and started a small bakery in the heart of the city. The bakery was a success, and over the years, it became a popular spot among locals and tourists alike. Meherwan, who inherited his grandfather’s passion for baking, decided to start his bakery, which he named after his hometown, Yazd, in Iran.

One of the oldest eateries in Bombay of the Yazidis continues to stand even today, attracting customers with its delicious offerings.

Yazdani Bakery is known for its delicious bread and biscuits. The bakery has retained much of its original decor, including a vintage cash register and an old-style bread oven. The walls are adorned with black and white photos of the bakery from the past, adding to its nostalgic atmosphere. The bakery’s interior still has its old-world charm, with wooden benches, vintage tiles, and old photographs adorning the walls, creating a nostalgic atmosphere that transports visitors back in time.

The bakery offers a wide range of pastries, cakes, and biscuits, all of which are made with high-quality ingredients and prepared with care. Some of their specialties include bun maska (a type of bread served with butter), khari biscuits (puff pastry biscuits), and nankatai (an Indian shortbread cookie). One of the bakery’s most popular offerings is its freshly baked bread, which is made using traditional methods and baked in a wood-fired oven. The bakery’s famous mawa cake, a rich and dense cake made with milk solids, and the crispy apple pie straight out of the wooden oven, is a must-try for anyone visiting the bakery.

The place is not fully functional except the bakery which is carrying it on. The place is managed by a few locals who look after the place now. After the death of Merawan, the place slowly washed away in oblivion. The place also had a restaurant earlier but was shut down a couple of years ago. Now, there is only a bakery.

The bakery is open early in the morning, and closes by 7 pm. Visitors can enjoy the bun muska, the mawa cake or other goodies the bakery has to offer. Locals in the neighbourhood, Parsis and people walking by in the market often stop by the bakery to buy stuff.

In addition to its tasty offerings, Yazdani Bakery is also a great place to visit for its historical significance. The bakery has been around for over six decades and has witnessed the changing face of Mumbai. It has survived through wars, political turmoil, and economic changes, and yet, it remains a steadfast reminder of the city’s rich history and culture. It has been featured in several Bollywood movies and is considered to be a cultural landmark in the city.

Yazdani Bakery is one example among many Irani cafes and eateries in the city that are dying a slow death. “There are many Iranis who are interested in reviving these businesses and save the Irani food culture which is now facing threat due to the rapid westernisation,” stated Mr Adil Irani, a regular visitor of the bakery and an Irani himself.

In conclusion, a visit to Yazdani Bakery is a must. It’s not just a bakery, but a cultural institution that has been an integral part of the city’s history and identity. The bakery’s delicious offerings, excellent service, and nostalgic atmosphere make it a perfect spot for a quick breakfast or a leisurely afternoon tea. So, head over to Yazdani Bakery and experience a slice of the Irani history and culture of old Bombay.