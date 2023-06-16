Forgotten Places of Mumbai: Prabhavati Devi Temple is a divine oasis in the heart of the city

Amidst the bustling streets and towering skyscrapers of Mumbai lies a hidden gem that resonates with divinity and serenity - the Prabhavati Devi Temple. This ancient temple, steeped in history, showcases the rich cultural heritage of Mumbai while providing solace to its devotees.

The Prabhavati Devi Temple, also known as Prabhadevi Temple, holds a significant place in the history of Mumbai. It dates back to the 18th century when Mumbai was under the reign of the Marathas. Built in honor of Goddess Prabhavati Devi, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati, the temple stands as a testament to Mumbai's deep-rooted religious fervor.

Legend has it that the temple was constructed by a devout devotee named Bhaskar Bhatji, who had a divine vision instructing him to build the temple. Over the years, the temple has undergone various renovations and improvements to preserve its architectural splendor and spiritual sanctity. The Prabhavati Devi Temple exhibits remarkable architecture that showcases a blend of traditional and contemporary styles. The entrance of the temple is adorned with intricate carvings, capturing the attention of visitors. The sanctum houses the mesmerizing idol of Prabhavati Devi, which exudes a sense of tranquility and grace.

The temple complex encompasses several smaller shrines dedicated to various deities, including Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Hanuman. Each shrine carries its unique aura, inviting devotees from different religious backgrounds to seek solace and offer their prayers.

The serene atmosphere and the melodious chants of prayers create an ambiance that soothes the mind and uplifts the spirit. Devotees can engage in meditation and find solace while seeking the blessings of the divine.

The temple's serene surroundings provide a much-needed respite from the fast-paced city life. The lush greenery and well-maintained gardens surrounding the temple offer a tranquil space for visitors to reflect, rejuvenate, and connect with their inner selves.

The Prabhavati Devi Temple holds immense significance for the local community and devotees from far and wide. It serves as a spiritual hub where individuals come to seek solace, guidance, and blessings. The temple witnessesfootfall surging during religious festivals, particularly during Navratri, when devotees throng to offer prayers and participate in special ceremonies.

The temple administration ensures the smooth functioning of the premises and organizes regular religious and cultural events to promote a sense of unity and harmony among the devotees. The temple also actively engages in philanthropic activities, offering assistance to the underprivileged and contributing to various community welfare programs.

Read Also Forgotten Places of Mumbai: Exploring a historic landmark of Mahim fort

Reaching the Prabhavati Devi Temple is convenient due to its central location in Mumbai. The temple is located in Prabhadevi, a well-connected neighborhood in South Mumbai. Visitors can utilize various modes of transportation to reach the temple, including local trains, buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws.

For those traveling by local train, the nearest railway station is Prabhadevi, which is just a short walk away from the temple. Buses and taxis also provide easy access to the temple premises.

Read Also Forgotten Places of Mumbai: A walk through the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple