Forgotten Places of Mumbai: A walk through the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple

The Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple, nestled in the bustling city of Mumbai, stands as a beacon of peace and tranquillity. Established in 1956 by Nichidatsu Fujii, a Japanese Buddhist monk and follower of Mahatma Gandhi's principles of non-violence and world peace, this temple has a rich history, unique architecture, and diverse services that welcome people from all walks of life and religions without discrimination.

The temple's pristine white exteriors adorned with intricate wood carvings, traditional Japanese paintings, and ornate gold accents catch the eye of passers-by and offer a sense of calm and the chaos of Worli junction road. The lush greenery inside provides a picturesque setting for meditation and contemplation.

Over the years, the place has become a symbol of Indo-Japanese friendship and has played a significant role in fostering cultural exchange between the two countries. More than just a place of worship, the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple is a centre for social and cultural activities. The temple has been actively involved in various social and humanitarian activities, including peace marches, interfaith dialogues, and humanitarian aid projects, to promote peace and harmony in the world.

The temple's annual peace walk, which brings together people from different faiths and backgrounds to spread the message of peace and non-violence, is a significant event. Additionally, the temple runs a nursery school for underprivileged children, providing them with education, clothing, food, and toys, and conducts awareness programmes and workshops on environmental issues, advocating for ecological responsibility and care for the planet. The temple's charitable medical clinic provides free healthcare services to villagers and surrounding communities, furthering its commitment to serving humanity.

The temple also features a meditation hall for quiet contemplation, a library with an extensive collection of Buddhist literature, and a small guesthouse for overnight stays, allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the peaceful ambience of the temple.

The Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple is open every day of the week, from 5:30 am to 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm to 8 pm. The best time to visit is around 5-6 pm when prayers with chanting and drum beating create a magical experience.

Whether you are seeking inner peace, advocating for social welfare, or promoting environmental conservation, a visit to the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple in Worli offers a profound and enriching experience that will leave you spiritually refreshed and inspired.

