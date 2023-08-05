Food Review: Sassy Spoon, Mumbai—Contemporary twist to traditional cuisine

Pan-seared Chicken |

The Nariman Point outlet of The Sassy Spoon has an entire wall full of trunks indicating that the menu will keep traveling and the guests should be a part of that travel; regularly.

For Racheal Goenka, Sassy Teaspoon and Sassy Spoon are ‘dream come true’ ventures and close to her heart.

Mustard Chicken |

The cuisine is fusion in an attempt to create dishes that have a contemporary twist to the traditional to give the guest an element of surprise along with good food.

The menu is quite exhaustive. It includes soups, salads, appetisers, small plates, flat breads, mains… goes on till desserts. So, having a good appetite before you go there is a good idea.

The Pearl Barley salad that comes with pieces of smoked scamorza cheese, green apple and almonds is one of my favourites, and figures on my takeaway menu regularly. It’s a healthy one dish meal option offering a mixture of textures. However, if you are interested in spicing it up a little go for the Roasted Pumpkin Salad. It comes with green chilli thecha (a typical Maharashtrian condiment) and tahini as dressing. The non-vegetarians can opt for the Chicken Caesar or Lemony Couscous with chicken and almonds. They get the Caesar’s dressing right.

Grilled Chicken Poi |

Beetroot and Goat Cheese Croquettes are a must for the vegetarians just to saviour the textures and the smokey flavours and the tomato chilli jam that comes with it.

Seafood lovers should blindly order Seafood Wontons in lemongrass sauce — subtle flavours of seafood enhanced by the sauce, strictly to be enjoyed steaming hot. The Hikori Smoked Galouti served on mini polenta crisps are also worth a try.

Slow Braised Sri Lankan Lamb |

Do order the Three Cheese Flat Bread that comes with Stracciatella, Emmental and Cheddar cheeses with methi pesto, pickled jalapenos dusted with zatar spices. Just don’t miss this enticing medley of cheese that oozes flavours all the way.

They have burger options with poi (the Goan bread), but better to avoid if you are a true Goan, because the poi will not meet your expectations. However, the grilled chicken filling inside was deliciously flavoured.

The Mixed Veg Ramen is highly recommended in the mains. Follow it with the Pan-seared Mustard Chicken, which is delicately flavoured or the Methi Risotto if you are a vegetarian. The Methi Risotto comes with goat cheese and pine nuts giving it a delightful texture. But mind you, it can be quite heavy. For something light to follow the ramen, try the Harissa Grilled Cottage Cheese.

Dark Chocolate and Raspberry Mousse |

Chicken aglio-olio Risotto is also a good option. It is not too heavy on the stomach either. But if you love your lamb, please do not miss the Slow Braised Sri Lankan Lamb. It is a treat to your taste buds. Nearly melt-in-the mouth lamb’s textures dance on your tongue. The coconut based gravy is delectable. It is served with some sauted veggies and rice.

If you have space for dessert, which you should ideally keep, try the Seven Texture Chocolate or the Dark Chocolate and Raspberry Mousse with raspberry compote.

Average cost for two: Rs. 2000

