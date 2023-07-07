Fix your sleep cycle with these sleeping apps

Calm

Calm emphasizes audio and video content that promotes relaxation before going to bed. There are many calming bedtime stories in the app's collection. There are both fiction and nonfiction readings available. The library also has kid-friendly bedtime books and lullabies to help your youngster unwind in the evening. Calm provides guided meditation, breathing, and stretching films in addition to sleep stories.

Available: Android and iOS

Sleep Reset

A multitude of sleep-related content may be found on Sleep Reset, but each user's experience is customized to meet their unique sleep needs and obstacles. All of the app's sleep enhancement programs have been approved by licensed, sleep-qualified professionals. The app enables you to keep track of your typical sleeping and waking periods, how often you wake up at night, and other essential sleep information that can be used to establish a healthy bedtime routine.

Available: Android and iOS

The Yours App

The Yours App is great for anyone who enjoys listening to peaceful music before falling asleep. The app also offers video instructions for yoga, guided meditation, and breathing exercises, along with articles on a variety of sleep-related subjects. There are thousands of books, movies, and audio programs available overall. The app has a user-friendly design and is easy to use.

Available: Android and iOS

Read Also 5 best guitar learning apps

Sleep Cycle

Sleep Cycle takes sleep coaching to the next level by including a tracker to record your sleep cycles. Your sounds are recorded by the tracker to determine if you are in a light, deep, or rapid eye movement (REM) stage of sleep. The tracker updates daily to ensure that accurate data is provided, and you can access daily statistics to see how much time you spend in each cycle. The app also has a smart alarm designed to wake you up when you're in your lightest sleep cycle and save you from waking up hazy or under-rested.

Available: Android and iOS

NapBot

To keep you updated on your daily routines, the NapBot app records several sleep parameters and creates daily reports. This app includes a sleep report if your sleep quality or duration has changed due to stressors or new behaviors that interfere with sleep. The Environmental Sound Exposure sensor is another interesting function that allows you to improve your bedtime routine by rating how noisy your bedroom is.

Available: iOS

Read Also 5 best language apps that will help you learn different languages