Five things that cats love doing

Cats enjoy a wide variety of things. As much as they adore playing and cuddling with their people, they also adore their independence and freedom. If you have ever had a cat, you've undoubtedly already compiled a list of the things that your feline companion finds interesting or appreciates. Here are a few activities your cat enjoys: Here are a few things that your cat loves doing:

Grooming: Did you know that mature cats spend roughly half of their awake hours grooming? But why do cats enjoy grooming so much? Cats are neat freaks. Additionally, grooming aids in cleaning their coats of grime and dirt. It maintains the condition of their coat and skin. Regular grooming spreads the oils that a cat's fur naturally produces, keeping their coat moisturized, healthy, and lustrous. It makes them feel more at ease.

Working for Food: Cats like to work for their food rather than just be fed. Cats are intelligent creatures with instincts, and when their minds aren't engaged to pursue prey, they can become rather bored. Inadequate mental challenge might cause cats to act aggressively, mark their territory, and chase attention.

Read Also 4 tips to choose the right shampoo for your dog

High Places: Have you ever noticed how much your cat enjoys lounging on roofs? Because it gives them a bird's-eye view of any potential predator risk, cats prefer to hang out and sleep in high places. Their ancestors were hunters, and climbing a big tree helped them wait and expertly catch their prey, which is where this impulse originated. Climbing had a survival value back then, but now it's just a way of life for your cat.

Scratching Post: Every cat has a natural instinct to sharpen its claws by scratching and clawing on various surfaces. Your new couch can be in serious jeopardy if this happens! To keep them occupied while preserving the aesthetics of your home, it is best to spend money on a scratching post.

Environment: Your cat may spend the majority of its day indoors, which can protect them from illness. However, it might sometimes result in a few behavioral issues. For cats to be happy, they need to use their intellect and their energy. Try providing interactive toys, food puzzles, or hunting games to your indoor cat to keep things interesting and fun for them.

Read Also 4 tips to keep your cats cool in the summer