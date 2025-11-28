Eat These 5 Indian Superfoods To Naturally Boost Your Stamina

Food brings in the energy and the ratio of elements together. They become complementing in nature. ‘Balanced diet’ used so frequently and loosely, is just to demonstrate the energy of elements and the interplay of the 5 elements within themselves in creative golden ratio of food.

Indian cuisine offers a variety of foods that help improve stamina by providing essential nutrients for energy production, endurance, and overall health.

Some foods that are known for their nutritional benefits in promoting stamina are:

Whole grains

Unpolished rice, Millet rotis using jowar, nachni, bajra, Millet rice using foxtail, barnyard, kodo, little millet, proso.

These complex foods are a primary source of sustained energy. They provide a steady release of glucose into the bloodstream, helping to maintain energy levels during physical activity.

Lean protein

In our Indian cuisine, the best sources are legumes, lentils and beans.

Sprouts made from green moong and moth, horsegram (kulith), whole masoor, yellow moong, split green moong. These foods are easy to digest and contribute to muscle endurance and energy production.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts are a powerhouse, for example: Peanuts, walnuts, almonds

Seeds are a source of life, for example: Flaxseeds, pumpkin, sunflower, chia, sesame, Dried fruits, for example: Dates, black raisins, dry figs, apricots

These are essential for overall health and can be a good source of long-lasting energy. They also aid in nutrient absorption and help maintain cell structure.

Fruits and vegetables

Potassium in fruits help replenish the electrolytes which help to stay energized. For example: Banana, chickoo, melons, oranges, coconut water.

Vegetables like sweet potatoes, purple yam and cruciferous like broccoli, cauliflower should be in your diet. These foods give a steady release of energy and help replenish glycogen stores providing a quick energy boost.

Juices made from beetroot, carrot, avocado are all instant stamina boosters. Micro greens and green leafy like spinach, mint, kale. The phytonutrients in these leaves keep energy levels high.

Healthy fats

Cow ghee is a traditional Indian fat that has various health benefits. It provides a concentrated source of energy and should be included in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Other foods like coconut, avocado, cooking in kacchi ghani oils like sesame and mustard also are good sources for overall stamina.

A holistic approach to a well-balanced nutrition intake, fitness routine, proper sleep, and stress management contribute to improving overall stamina and energy balance.

(Dr Mickey Mehta is a global leading holistic health guru and life coach; website: www.drmickeymehta.com)