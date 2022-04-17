Easter: Beyond Easter Eggs and Easter Bunnies... Significance, symbolism and traditions

Preceded by Lent (the 40-day fasting period) and Good Friday, Christians all over the world celebrate Easter as a cultural holiday dedicated to the commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter Day, also fondly known as Easter Sunday or Resurrection Sunday, is celebrated not only by Christians but also non-Catholics. But, contrary to popular belief, it’s not just a day of the grand feast, Mass, Easter Eggs and Easter Bunnies. There are deep-rooted symbols in these traditions.

“Easter etymologically comes from the Latin root ‘Pascha’ and in Greek, Pascha symbolises the passing over. Historically, it refers to the passing over of the Lord’s angel. This symbolic aspect of passing over is represented as reality in the life of Jesus who, for our sake passes over death and darkness and leads us all to light and life. Though he was condemned, crucified, and put to death, he rose again to life and gave life to us. Thus, this is a life-affirming celebration for the Christians. History bears testimony to this fact that from the 2nd century AD onwards, Easter is being celebrated,” explains Fr. Dr Prakash Louis, a Jesuit Priest.

According to Fr. Joseph Ivel Mendanha, C.Ss.R, preacher of retreats to Bishops, Priests, and people all over India and abroad, the significance and relevance of this glorious day lies in the fact that Jesus rose from the dead and continues to live in a new way in our lives. He believes the resurrection of Jesus (alongside his crucifixion) is the central historical event in the Christian faith. Without the resurrection, there would be no Christianity.

Significance and symbolism

Easter, for most, resonates Easter Eggs and Easter Bunnies. It’s interesting to note that both have a reason to be associated with the festival. Another, lesser-known, symbol is the Easter Lamb.

Fr. Ivel reveals, “Easter eggs symbolise new life. Easter bunnies, Easter lilies and daffodils symbolise Spring. The winter of death is over, and the new life of Spring is to be celebrated… this is the core message of Easter. All creation rejoices new life… Resurrection of Jesus. The Easter lamb, which symbolises Jesus, the Lamb of God, who gave his life for us so that we might have life and freedom from sin. Jesus is symbolised in the lamb offered for the sins of the world.”

Custom and traditions

Easter customs may vary across the world but every celebration includes sunrise services, midnight vigils, exchanges of greetings, decorations, and the communal breaking of Easter eggs.

Fr. Ivel shares, “Easter traditions in our church consist of a night vigil service of lighting fire and blessing the new fire, lighting the Easter/Paschal candle from that fire and taking the candle in procession and proclaiming the faith three times, Jesus has risen! The Easter Candle represents the risen Jesus in our midst. Singing of the Easter Proclamation, the blessing of water, which will be used throughout the year for blessings, especially of homes on Easter, renewing the vows and promises of our faith.”

Quite a few churches in Mumbai and Goa recreate the crucifying of Jesus on Friday and then the resurrection on Sunday. The boy

Celebration time

One can never get enough of Easter and its celebrations. For many, it's the day for welcoming change and letting go of the past.

A proud Mom of Rejoice Cakes, Bandra, Joyce Fernandes ardently shares, “Easter eggs symbolise life. Christ rose from the dead and I pray that all people will rise from all their difficulties, thanks to the pandemic, to a life of health, happiness and joy.” Her quaint little confectionery shop sits beside Mount Carmel Church, Bandra for the past 15 years and is a sight to behold.

For many it is time for family reunions, and time to dwell in cultural memories. Monarose Sheila Pereira, known as India’s Enid Blyton, says, “Easter is a time to go beyond the commercial aspect of Easter eggs and bunnies. It is a time to rise above our narrow mindsets. It is a time to reflect on our culture. I cherish the memory of my parents presenting us with a big Humpty Dumpty made of Marzipan.” Easter, like Christmas, is celebrated by many irrespective of their religion. Framroz Ghaswala, a Parsi who has been celebrating Easter for about 40 years, mentions that he is attracted to the Easter celebrations because the underlying message. “The most important message of Christ is to RISE with HIM. Rise above our petty mindsets and have a peaceful, happy, and better world. Religion should not have any unnecessary boundaries.”

Anugrah Singh Pundir, a 22-year-old Delhi-born marketer and a storyteller, prefers the subtleness of Easter compared to the more commercially popular boisterous Christmas. “There’s a certain subtlety to Easter which I love, compared to the red, furry, loud capitalist jazz that Christmas has become. My church in Delhi (BBCF) hosts a sunrise service, and as the sermon progresses the sun dawns over us. A beautiful moment that shakes the morning sleep out of you. After the sermon, we greet each other with happy smiles saying ‘He is Risen,’ welcomed by the reply, ‘He is Risen Indeed’.”

Father Speaks

Fr. Francis Gonsalves, a Catholic Jesuit priest, shares an interesting Easter anecdote that he holds close to his heart. “Many years ago when I was hurrying from the Metro station to the Delhi Cathedral for an Easter celebration, I saw an autorickshaw driver stop his vehicle beside an old beggar sleeping on the pavement and cover him with his sweater. He then quietly drove away. For me, this was a beautiful example of what Easter means: promotion of love, life, and liberation,” he says.

Easter Traditions Around The World

Bermuda: The day preceding Easter, Good Friday, is celebrated by flying home-made kites. This tradition began when a teacher used a kite to explain the concept of resurrection of Jesus to his Sunday school class.

Areas of Northwestern Europe: Easter Sunday and Monday is observed by lighting large bonfires, which are also called Easter Fires. It originally began as a way to chase the winter away but now it has found its purpose in bringing communities together.

Sweden: This tradition is similar to Halloween as Swedish children dress up as Easter witches and walk around their neighbourhoods. The twist to this Halloween-like tradition is they trade artwork for candy.

Haux, France: Easter Monday in Haux is celebrated in a unique way. Legend has it more than 4,500 eggs are used to feed up to 1,000 people.

Australia, United Kingdom, United States: If you are in any of these countries for Easter, you can witness the beautiful Easter bonnet parades. Bunny ears, chicken eggs, chocolate, or flowers are just some of the regular bonnet embellishments.

Florence, Italy: The locals keep this 350-year-old Easter tradition alive by gathering for a display of fireworks. People dress in 15th century costumes and gather around an ornate cart packed with fireworks to participate in the tradition.

Corfu (Greek Island): Traditionally called ‘pot throwing’, Greek people observe Easter by throwing pots, pans, and other earthenware filled with water out of their windows on the streets. Some believe throwing pots welcomes the Spring season, symbolising the new crops that will be gathered in the new pots.

Czech: Czech boys tie ribbons to a willow branch whip and gently ‘whip’ girls to wish them good luck and health. Some women are against this tradition, but some regard it as an important piece of folklore and culture.

Norway: Easter in Norway is popularly known as a day to cosy up in a cabin, ski and read crime novels (or indulge in watching crime shows). It is said that the tradition started in 1923 when a book publisher promoted its crime novel on the front pages of newspapers.

Papua New Guinea: On Easter Sunday, trees and branches outside churches in Papua New Guinea are adorned with packs of tobacco and cigarettes. These packs of tobacco are then given to congregants after church services.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 07:00 AM IST