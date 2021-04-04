Easter 2021: A glimpse of celebrations from around the world

During Easter time if you happen to be in Finland or Sweden, do not get baffled with the Halloween atmosphere around you. Keeping centuries-old folk ritual alive, children dressed up as Easter witches (påskkärring) go door-to-door in their neighbourhoods in the hope of receiving chocolate. Youngsters get into barter mode of celebration wearing decorated headscarves, painted faces and carrying a bunch of decorated willow twigs, paintings and drawings, which they exchange for sweet treats.

Water flows in all directions during Easter, across Central and Eastern Europe as a part of ancient tradition. People trying to drench each other with water is a regular sight during Easter. The ritual is supposedly based around womens' fertility, with the water having a cleansing effect in an effort to make them healthy for the upcoming spring. It is known differently in various parts: In Poland it is known as Smigus-dyngus (Wet Monday), in Ukraine it is known as Watering Monday, Czech Republic and Slovakia call it Watering, while Hungary has named it Sprinkling where the participants often dressed up in folk costumes with the men dousing the women with buckets of water or perfume.

Finally, in Florence, Easter Sunday is marked by a centuries-old custom known as the Scoppio del Carro, in which a huge antique wagon full of fireworks is set alight by a dove-shaped rocket after being hauled into a small square by oxen and hundreds of people in 15th century dress. Italians relish upon their most popular Colomba di Pasqua, a traditional cake similar to a panettone.