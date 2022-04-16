From Kozunak to Torrijas, here's some traditional Easter food from around the world

Easter Sunday is a religious Christian holiday that is observed globally to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and while holidays like Christmas have fixed dates, the date for Easter changes from year to year.

The reason for this variation is that Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox. Traditions like baking hot cross buns and filling empty eggs are symbolic of Christ's death on the cross and resurrection from the tomb.

Thus, in order to celebrate this day, people across the world indulge in a feast ranging from Kozunak to Torrijas, so here's a list of traditional Easter food from around the globe.

Spain

Torrijas enjoyed all over Spain, are a typical example of Easter indulgence. A variation on French toast, torrijas are slices of slightly stale bread, soaked in milk, sugar and spices overnight, then dipped in egg and fried in olive oil until crispy and golden brown.

Italy

A popular Italian dessert is the Neapolitan grain pie, also called Pastiera Napoletana. This ricotta cake is flavoured with orange-flower water and sweet pastry cream, though recipes can vary on the amount used.

Bulgaria

One of the sweet cake-like breads common to holiday celebrations in many cultures is Kozunak, a staple of Easter Sunday breakfast in Bulgaria. Rum-soaked raisins, lemon zest, chopped nuts, Turkish delight, and other enhancements are typically added to the braided, brioche-style egg-enriched loaf before baking.

Brazil

Pacoca de amendoim, a crumbly confection made with roasted peanuts, sugar, and toasted manioc flour, is eaten year-round in Brazil, but it is a traditional Easter dessert in some parts of the country, notably the Vale do Paraiba region of Sao Paulo state.

Russia

Pashka is a Russian dessert full of symbolism as its pyramidal shape refers to the tomb of Christ. Made with cheese, butter, sugar, egg yolks and dried fruits, according to tradition, Pashka is consumed on Easter Sunday with Kulich, another traditional food.

So embark on this journey through the flavours of Easter and discover the stories and customs behind each of these delights.

