Don’t Ignore These 7 Subtle Signs Of Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer is known as the “silent killer” for a reason. Its symptoms are frequently subtle, easy to overlook, and often mistaken for more common conditions like indigestion or menstrual discomfort. With over 313,000 women diagnosed globally each year, raising awareness about its early signs is essential for improving survival rates. Unfortunately, many women are only diagnosed at an advanced stage, when treatment becomes more difficult and outcomes poorer.

Persistent bloating

One of the earliest and most common symptoms is persistent bloating. Unlike typical bloating related to diet or menstruation, this doesn’t come and go. Women may notice their abdomen appearing swollen or clothes fitting more snugly without weight gain. If the bloating continues for more than two weeks, it could be a warning sign of fluid buildup or tumor growth around the ovaries.

Appetite changes

Another commonly ignored symptom is a sudden loss of appetite or feeling full soon after starting to eat. This happens because ovarian tumors may press against the stomach or intestines. As a result, even small meals can feel overwhelming. Many women attribute this to stress or digestive issues, not realizing it could point to something more serious.

Pelvic or lower abdominal pain

Persistent pain in the pelvic or lower abdominal region is another early sign. This discomfort may be mild or dull and is sometimes confused with menstrual cramps or gastrointestinal problems. Unlike typical pain that subsides with time or medication, this tends to linger and worsen gradually.

Increased urinary urgency

Frequent trips to the bathroom or a constant urge to urinate, even when the bladder isn’t full, may signal an issue with the reproductive system. Ovarian masses can press against the bladder, causing these changes. Many women assume it’s a urinary tract infection, but if symptoms persist without infection, further investigation is necessary.

Postmenopausal bleeding

While menstrual irregularities are not typically associated with ovarian cancer, any bleeding after menopause is considered abnormal and should be evaluated promptly. Though not a leading symptom, in rare cases, postmenopausal bleeding can occur in association with ovarian or other gynecological cancers and always warrants medical attention.

Constant fatigue

Unexplained fatigue is often brushed off as part of a busy lifestyle, but it’s also a common early symptom of ovarian cancer. Women may feel unusually tired, weak, or find it difficult to complete routine tasks. When this fatigue doesn’t improve with rest, it warrants medical attention.

Gastrointestinal issues

Digestive problems such as nausea, indigestion, or constipation that persist without clear cause can also be a red flag. Because the ovaries are located near the digestive tract, tumors can interfere with normal bowel function. Changes in bowel habits should be monitored closely, especially if they are new and ongoing.

Symptoms

While many of these symptoms can be attributed to less serious conditions, what makes them concerning is their persistence and combination. If any of these signs last more than two weeks and occur almost daily, it’s important to seek medical advice. Early detection can significantly improve survival, but only if symptoms are recognized and acted upon in time.

Doctors may recommend diagnostic tools such as a pelvic exam, transvaginal ultrasound, and CA-125 blood test to investigate further. These evaluations can help identify abnormalities early, before the cancer spreads.

Awareness

The key to combating ovarian cancer lies in education and early detection. Many women dismiss or normalize the subtle symptoms, which allows the disease to progress silently. Routine checkups, paying attention to changes in the body, and not hesitating to consult a doctor can be life-saving.

(Dr Meghal Sanghavi, Oncosurgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central)