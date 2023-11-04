Diwali 2023: A look At How Festivals Nourish Your Mind, Body, And Soul

India celebrates a festival almost every fortnight and is not unfairly referred to as the land of festivals. Our festivals are many things but at their core they offer an opportunity to invite celebration and joy into our lives. They also offer us opportunities to connect with various natural elements as more often than not they are deeply interspersed with nature.



Indians attach a lot of earnestness to celebrating their festivals. Diwali is a festival where the fun and merry-making lasts almost a week. Let’s look at how festivals make our lives better at many levels – physically and psychologically.



Change from routine

Our festivals let us break the monotony of routine life, allow us to step away from the humdrum of daily existence. It offers change, something different from our normal days. It gives you reason to do things which you may otherwise not be able to do in your day-to-day life. Change during festivals refreshes the human body and spirit.



Promote social interaction

When was the last time you enjoyed attending a funeral which also saw a lot of your friends and family present on the same occasion? Well, no one enjoys gathering together at sombre events. In contrast, coming together for Holi, Navratri or Diwali imbues our hearts with joy and music.

Connect with higher reality

Several festivals are linked to religion: It allows you to think of the higher reality when otherwise you are caught up in work-home-office-kids routine. Festivals allow you to relate to a higher ideal or life passes by very fast.



Inculcate discipline

Some festivals -- Dussera, Eid and Easter are preceded by fasting rituals – Navratri fasting, Ramzan, Lent. They offer human beings an opportunity to instil discipline. Practising restraint about not eating your favourite foods or giving up your favourite things becomes easier during festivals. It’s almost as if the divine force endows you with special discipline to observe your fasting period with steadfastness.



Promote self-care

Have you tried going for a haircut just a day before Diwali? Chances are it may have not been easy to get an appointment of your choice with your stylist. It is that time when everyone is investing in their personal grooming, trying to look their best.

Therapeutic benefits

Do you remember the last time you cleaned your chest of drawers? You

spruced up just a small physical space in your home but the effect it has on your mind is as if you have dusted the cobwebs of your mind. You feel lighter and clearer in your head. Now, imagine the benefits of Diwali cleaning where you ensure your entire home is spic and span! Diwali cleaning is nothing short of being therapeutic!

Allows creative expression

Some of the pretty things that we associate with Diwali are beautiful diyas, spectacular rangolis, attractive kandeels hanging from our windows, the lovely thorans, hanging outside out the main door of our homes. These are not merely empty rituals. The act of beautifying your living space allows you to connect with yourself creatively. The designing of the rangoli and other such pursuits becomes a lesson in mindfulness, teaching you to fix your attention unwaveringly on your goals, even after Diwali.



Promote mental health

Social get-togethers are great for promoting our well-being. Close contact with your loved ones can help to release feel-good hormones such as serotonin and oxytocin. Most festivals are connected with the act of offering prayers to a higher force, which teaches us to be grateful. The vibrations, the sights and sounds of festivals make us feel good, which has a positive effect on our mental health.

Celebrate but be careful



Food: culturally no festive celebration is complete without lip-smacking meals! Monitoring calories is on hold! It’s best to take the middle path. In order to avoid after effects of over-indulging, be mindful. Listen to our body. As much as possible minimise consumption of store-bought sweets made with white sugar. Use natural sweeteners such as dates, jaggery, raisins.



Clothes: Festivals call for looking your best. Diwali discounts can be hard to resist. Shop for how much you need not how much you desire. Desires are unlimited.



Fire crackers: Lighting of fire crackers is practised during Laxmi Pujan during Diwali. In the wake of Climate Crisis, we have to understand too many crackers will cause pollution. Keep it symbolic and not go overboard. We have a duty towards keeping the planet, our larger home clean. We also have to be sensitive to animals and birds who may be pained by the loud sounds of crackers.

(Dr Hansaji Yogendra is the director of The Yoga Institute. She is also the president of the Indian Yoga Association and the International Board of Yoga)