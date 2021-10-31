Diwali 2021: Five tips to keep your pets safe and stress-free amid celebrations

Diwali is just around the corner but you will also find your pet, trembling with fear, rolled up in a corner. Firecrackers are the highlight of this festival but our pets and community strays experience a different kind of low. Anxiety grips them and fear takes over. A festival that’s meant to celebrate light leads to darkness in our pets’ lives. While urging people to avoid bursting crackers, here are a few tips for you to follow if your pet is getting anxious because of fireworks:

1. Make your home a soundproof fort: A difficult job but not entirely impossible. Your home is your pet’s comfort place. They can do anything, any time without any fear of an outside attack. So why not make your home an impenetrable fortress for them? While it’s not possible in its entirety, here are some things you can do –

- Use heavy curtains and draw them completely over the windows

- Shut all the windows and doors. Seal the gaps with newspapers if possible.

- Let them rest in a corner with the door shut

- Keep their favorite treats, food and water in a clean bowl nearby

- Put on some calming music for them to focus their energies on or play up the TV volume

2. Opt for online behavioral consultations by pet behaviorists: Our pets learn from us as well. They observe our response to stimulus and imitate the same. But at the same time, their own experiences as a pet also play an equally important part in their anxiety. In such a case, choose online behavioral consultations by pet behaviorists.

With the onset of COVID restrictions, a lot of pet parents were complaining of behavioral changes in their pets. Now that the restrictions have been eased, separation anxiety has gripped them. With Diwali approaching, a lot of pet parents from across the country reached out to us via our online behavioral consultation services. It has allowed them to truly understand their pet’s problems and receive hands-on solutions as well.

3. Cannabis-infused oil to the rescue: There’s a lot of misconception around cannabis-based products because of a lack of awareness about their medical efficacy but the truth is far from it. Cannabis-infused oils are the most natural therapy for pets who are in pain or suffer from bouts of anxiety. They are non-addictive and non-psychoactive meaning thereby that your pet will not get high.

Opt for one which is made of 100% natural ingredients and is additive-free as well. Spray according to your pet’s needs and give them a refreshing massage. Do it twice a day and you will see a huge difference in their anxiety levels.

4. Extended playtime: One way to reduce anxiety due to firecrackers is by dividing their attention to a more intriguing activity. But since each pet is unique, this will completely depend on their interests and activity levels.

Involve them in long walks, chasing balls, sprints or let them engage in intensive activities like hiking or swimming to exhaust them. Drowsiness will set in and they will give into the arms of a comfortable sleep!

5. Hemp seed oil: If you are looking for an edible oil that will help calm your pet’s anxiety, the solution is a 100% natural hemp seed oil. It is an excellent source of essential fatty acids, Omega-3 and 6, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Feed according to the guidelines or as per your veterinarian’s prescription.

But most importantly, stay by your pet’s side throughout. Diwali can be scary for them and it leaves them scarred for the rest of their lives. Celebrate Diwali but don’t forget to celebrate your pets too.

(The write is Head of veterinary services, Wiggles.in)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Cannabis oil for pet allergies: All you need to know

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 09:15 AM IST