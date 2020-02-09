Dance against the odds: What are the career challenges that male classical dancers face?

Niharika Centre of Performing Arts (Kolkata) and Shivoham Institute of Performing Arts have organised the exclusive male dancers’ festival known as Gandharva in Kolkata at Children’s Little Theatre Aban Mahal auditorium, Dhakuria, Kolkata on Sunday, February 9. The festival features six male dancers showcasing varied classical styles of India.

The dancers performing are Arkadev Bhattacharya and Nilesh Singha for Bharata Natyam, Souvik Chakraborty for Kathak, Prolay Sarkar for Kathakali, Manju Elangbam for Manipuri, and Krishnendu Saha for Odissi.