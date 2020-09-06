Coronavirus lockdown effect: Entrepreneurs shares tips and tricks on surviving the storm

“Stick to what has sailed you till here. Do not shift focuses and try to stick around the business model with the necessary changes required as per the scenario. At Raisin, we tried shifting our weightage to online focused models, and that has helped us more than we initially envisioned as digital is the way forward,” says Vishal Pacheriwal, Co-Founder of Raisin by Parvati Fabrics Limited, adding, “As per a finding by the Retailers Association of India (RAI), the sluggish growth of the retail segment continues wherein 67 per cent of consumers showed little to no excitement in shopping post the lockdown, citing safety and hygiene concerns. This in a way has egged businesses to be more pro- consumer, along with doling out strategies that offer exclusive shopping options for customers while maintaining the hygiene and safety measures to be taken care of.”

Invest the time on patrons that matter: G.R. Mahesh, founder of Gubbi Goodu