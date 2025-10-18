Can Ice Dunking Really Give You Glowing Skin This Diwali?

Monsoon receded, autumn is here and winter is not far behind. This is the phase when the skin starts feeling tight and stretchy. By the time the cold months come knocking on our door, the skin is already dry, scaly and flaky. One needs to hydrate the skin, shrink its puffiness and give it a fresh glow. A wonderful remedy at hand is ice dunking or dipping your face in icy cold water.

Additionally, with Diwali fervour — the sparkling festival of lights — in the air, environmental pollution peaks around this time. The air quality index is at its worst and the levels of suspended dust particles see a visible spike. Smog and toxic substances take a toll on our skin as well as senses. Can ice dunking be a potent solution to this menace or is it just a social media trend set by the influencers to follow with short-lived gains? Skin experts weigh in.

Diwali tip

This Diwali, let your skincare journey mirror your celebrations with “a balanced, bright and a mindful approach”. “Ice dunking can be your quick morning retuning but true glaze of your skin comes from consistent care. So, cleanse gently, hydrate deeply and protect wisely,” dispenses Dr Sonali Kohli, senior consultant dermatologist at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital.

“Ice dunking can pep up and pacify pollution-stressed skin but it isn’t a detox. It’s a reset,” insists Dr Kohli.

Ice relief

How does dunking the face in ice water or applying ice cubes all over the face help benefit the skin?

“From a dermatological standpoint, immersing your face in ice-cold water or gently rubbing an ice cube over the skin leads to temporary vasoconstriction, that is, narrowing of the superficial blood vessels,” informs dermatologist Dr. Ajay Dodeja.

“This helps reduce swelling of the face, redness and inflammation. As the skin rewarms, reactive vasodilation (dilatation of blood vessels that decrease blood pressure and become wider, larger or more open) improves microcirculation (blood circulation in the smallest blood vessels), thus lending it a healthy, momentary shine,” further explains Dr. Dodeja, junior consultant of dermatology at KIMS Hospitals in Thane.

The cooling effect can also stiffen the pores temporarily, making the skin appear firmer and more toned.

“However, it’s important to avoid putting the ice directly or for prolonged periods as this may cause cold-induced irritation or even superficial frostbite,” warns the skin specialist.

“Always wrap ice cubes in a soft muslin cloth before using the same to protect the skin barrier,” he offers a tip.

Icy water might moderate skin problems aggravated by the rising pollution threat. “It’s like a mini-cryotherapy session that instantly revives dull skin. However, it doesn’t prevent pollutants from entering the skin barrier. To truly safeguard your skin, pair this ritual with antioxidant serums (think Vitamin C or E) and barrier-repair moisturisers,” suggests Dr Kohli.

Deflating the balloon face

Ice dunking reportedly reduces puffiness or bloating around the eyes and cheeks, commonly resulting from mild inflammation, fluid retention or lack of lymphatic drainage.

“Exposure to cold triggers vasoconstriction, thus letting the swelling subside and allowing excess fluid to seep out of the tissues. This can visibly flatten under-eye bags and the facial bump to a great degree,” reports Dr. Dodeja.

Although the said regime has a temporary effect but it’s a quick and safe skin hack to beat the bulge and look dewy fresh, especially after a late night, long-distance travel or dehydration.

“Gentle massage with a cold compress (method of applying something cold like a chilled cloth or an ice pack) or a chilled jade roller (a facial massage tool usually made from the semi-precious stone jade to detoxify the skin) can further enhance lymphatic drainage without the risk of over-chilling the skin,” he shares.

Favouring all skin types

On one hand, ice dunking may feel most comforting to dry and tired skin, while on the other, it’s equally useful for oily or combination types. The cooling constriction helps balance sebum and tightens the pores. The key is timing: 10-15 seconds of immersion is enough. Overdoing it can strip moisture, especially from arid or susceptible skin.

No for allergies

Should people with cold allergy avoid the ice dunking regime? People with cold urticaria (cold allergy), rosacea or extreme skin sensitivity should abstain from this trend. Sudden temperature shocks can spark redness, hives or vascular flares. Always test with a cold compress before full immersion.

Other skin regions

Apart from the face, other skin areas or body parts can benefit from ice dunking. “It may also be applied to different skin zones, such as the neck, underarms and the legs. The cold temperature helps contract the blood vessels, mitigate inflammation and spur blood circulation better with proper application of ice when the skin warms up again,” notes consultant dermatologist and cosmetologist Dr Renuka Nalawade Rajale, also the founder of My Dermat Clinic, Pune.

Ice Dunk Direction

Dr Rajale details the ingredients and the application method of ice dunking in clear steps:

Ice dunking is a method of putting a clean face into a bowl of cold water with ice cubes in it for short durations of 10-15 seconds. To improve the regime, one may add ingredients like cucumber slices for hydration, green tea as antioxidants or rose water to release stress. Repeat the process once or twice, pat dry and apply a moisturiser. This assists in decreasing puffiness, tautening the pores and also providing the skin with a lustrous coat.

Suitable Seasons

Ice dunking is best done in high humidity when the weather is hot and wet. Summer is one such season, which is characterised by heat and a lot of sweating. This usually widens and enlarges the pores, spurts oil discharge and skin itchiness.

Ice is also known to cool the skin, decrease inflammation and control sebum production. Hence, it is most suited in cooling an overheated or a sun-exposed skin. It also revitalises the body and makes the skin radiant.

“Nevertheless, ice dunking must be approached with care during winter or in arid climates, since it can soak away the much-needed moisture and prickle the parched or sensitive skin areas. Therefore, it is highly preferable to apply a hydrating serum or a moisturiser right after ice dunking,” alerts Dr Rajale.